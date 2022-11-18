‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 3’ Release Date, Trailer, and More

The rollout for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean hasn’t been well received, and it’s safe to say a huge chunk of the fandom didn’t want batches. Instead, folks wanted weekly episode drops like what (almost) everyone was used to. But Netflix had other plans and decided to make us wait a long time for part 2. To say the wait was long would be putting it lightly, though once part 2 dropped at the beginning of September, excitement was sparked again. Stone Ocean has always been hyped up and there’s no questioning why that is. There’s no holding back on the bizarre in this part and that’s spectacular.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 3 release date

Release date: December 1st on Netflix

Sadly, with part 3 Jolyne (dub voice by Kira Buckland)’s story ends. Despite that there’s no doubt in my mind that Jolyne will continue to be a fan favorite. She’s also the only female Jojo to date, which still counts for something if you ask me. Jolyne’s the badass daughter of Jotaro (dub voice by Matthew Mercer) after all. And all the characters that surround her (allies, enemies and in-betweens) all enrich the story. Also, if I’m being honest, Pucci (dub voice by Yong Yea) being animated finally is everything. Though let’s hope we get a new opening theme (I’m perfectly happy with “Distant Dreamer” being the closing).

Cool Tidbits

Kira Buckland, Brittany Lauda (dub voice actor for FF) and Tiana Comacho (dub voice for Ermes) are queer!

Yong Yea voices both Pucci and Whitesnake (his Stand)

Stone Ocean is an extremely important part for the JoJo’s universe as a whole. To say anything else would be a huge spoiler!

Jotaro (dub voice by Matthew Mercer) has been in every JJBA part since part 3: Stardust Crusaders. With part 3 being his introductory season

(featured image: Netflix)

