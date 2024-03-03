A ‘John Wick’ Anime? Shut up and Take my Money!

If you’re like me and can’t get enough John Wick in your life, then there’s good news for both of us. A John Wick anime series was announced, and we’ll tell you all the details we know so far.

Recommended Videos

When can I watch the John Wick anime?

As reported by Collider, the John Wick anime series was announced back in December of 2023. So far, details on the project are somewhat scant. Expect either a late 2024 or 2025 release, as there is no concrete release date at the moment.

Lionsgate will produce the series, but we do not know which anime studio they will partner with to bring it to fruition. There are a few likely candidates on the list, such as A1 Pictures (Lycoris Recoil), MAPPA Studio (Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, Vinland Saga), Madhouse Studio (Black Lagoon, Trigun, Perfect Blue), and so on. MAPPA is a strong candidate because they are a juggernaut studio that creates so many well-known projects.

What will happen in the series?

Keep in mind that we also do not have direct details on what plotline this anime will follow. We don’t know when and where it’ll slot into the overall John Wick universe. Your best bet is to get familiar with the story now by watching all of the movies and reading the comic series.

If you haven’t seen the John Wick movies yet, you are missing out. The first film in the series came out in 2014 and was a runaway hit. John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is an ex-assassin who lived out his days at home in peace with a puppy his late wife gave to him before she passed. Long story short: his dog gets killed by underworld criminals and he goes on an all-out revenge streak to murder the men who did it.

Since then, three more movies (John Wick: Chapter 2, John Wick: Chapter 3– Parabellum, John Wick: Chapter 4) have been released, along with comic books, spinoff series The Continental, and cameos in games like Fortnite. There’s even going to be a spin-off film, Ballerina, with Ana de Armas coming out in 2025.

The John Wick universe has expanded beyond its New York setting to include international members of the High Table, the most powerful criminal organization in the world. The stakes get increasingly higher for our main guy John as he seeks to destroy the High Table once and for all.

I’m hoping the anime explores the characters Akira and Caine more. They were incredible in John Wick 4 and I wanted to know more about them. With that being said, I’ll be happy with whatever we get.

(featured image: Lionsgate Films)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]