Let’s Dive Deeper Into the World of John Wick

Ah yes, another classic revenge movie set in the John Wick world, minus Keanu Reeves. Ballerina is the second spinoff from the series of John Wick movies, but it will be the first feature film spinoff written in the universe.

Essentially, Ballerina is a story of the protagonist following in Wick’s footsteps. Despite The Continental being the first spinoff, this film will be a bit different and hopefully give some more insight into Wick’s life and the journey of others like him. Ballerina‘s story will be brand new with a new cast of characters, but will also share the spotlight with quite a few returning, beloved characters as well.

What is Ballerina about?

At this point in time, there is not too much to go off on as far as the plot. However, at Comic-Con, Reeves released a statement giving us a little bit of an idea. Ballerina stars Anna de Armas as the lead.

“[She is a] woman who has some very difficult circumstances and who’s looking for revenge,” Reeves said. “Whoever killed her—someone killed her father. Who could that be? And so it’s her journey for actually understanding her past. She lost her father at a young age, and she doesn’t really know what happened. Only that someone came into the house and killed her father, who had a tattoo. And as we know in John Wick, if you have a tattoo, something’s going on.“

When will Ballerina be released, and where can we watch it?

Similarly to John Wick, Ballerina will most likely be released in theaters. However, there has been no new information pertaining to the release date of the film. 2023 is set to be a huge year for the John Wick franchise as John Wick: Chapter 4 and The Continental are set to drop this year. That said, if Ballerina does come out in 2023, it could release between the next film and show. This is because, according to Reeves, the film takes place in between John Wick 3 and 4. Since the film just started production, there are not any teasers or trailers available yet.

Who is starring in Ballerina?

Armas is playing Rooney, the lead of the film. Likewise, a fan favorite from The Walking Dead, Norman Reedus has also been cast. Reeves, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Anjelica Huston will all be returning to their roles from John Wick in Ballerina. Gabriel Byrne has also recently been cast in an unknown role.

(featured image: Thunder Road Pictures)

