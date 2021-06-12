This week, John Cho set fandom hearts aflame with his Spike Spiegel-inspired hair in the latest video from Netflix’s upcoming live-action Cowboy Bebop series. But before Bebop, Cho stars in a new animated film that premieres this weekend on Netflix.

Cho stars in Sony Pictures Animation’s Wish Dragon, which follows Din (Jimmy Wong), a working-class college student with big dreams but small means, and Long (John Cho), a cynical but all-powerful dragon capable of granting wishes. The two set off on a hilarious adventure through modern day Shanghai in pursuit of Din’s long-lost childhood friend, Lina (Natasha Liu Bordizzo).

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cho was asked about his involvement in Asian-themed animated films like Over the Moon and Mirai. Cho replied, “It’s partially what I’m asked to do, but also I would like to put Asian animated characters into the world, especially into American culture, which is my culture. All my work has been informed by what I saw as a kid and my desire to please myself as a kid. Sometimes when I was younger, I would get a lot of roles or I would get auditions that were, “Well, is this a stereotype or not?” and my litmus test was always, “What would I as a kid think? Would I appreciate this or would I resent it?” And, so I suppose in some ways the animation stuff would be for my kids, but also for myself as a kid.”

Have you seen Wish Dragon yet? What did you think?

What happened to Catwoman’s sidekick Holly Robinson? (via CBR)

Sam Richardson (Veep, Detroiters) on the importance of Sam Wilson as Captain America. (via THR)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game is coming, those movie sequels though? (via Collider)

It’s Drax vs. Aquaman as Dave Bautista joins Jason Momoa in the second season of Apple TV+’s See.

Niles Fitch on playing Disney’s first Black prince in The Secret Society Of Second Born Royals. (via Shadow and Act)

What’s the deal with all those U.F.O.s now? (via New York Times)

Kevin Bacon will play the villain opposite Peter Dinklage in the Toxic Avenger reboot. (via /Film)

Twitter, show me the most cursed headline: NBC Halts Production on Ultimate Slip 'N Slide amid Report of 'Explosive Diarrhea' Outbreak on Set https://t.co/uBSSyZx1eb — People (@people) June 12, 2021

