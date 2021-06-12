Things We Saw Today: John Cho Stars in Netflix’s Animated Film Wish Dragon
Plus Dave Bautista, Kevin Bacon, and more!
This week, John Cho set fandom hearts aflame with his Spike Spiegel-inspired hair in the latest video from Netflix’s upcoming live-action Cowboy Bebop series. But before Bebop, Cho stars in a new animated film that premieres this weekend on Netflix.
Cho stars in Sony Pictures Animation’s Wish Dragon, which follows Din (Jimmy Wong), a working-class college student with big dreams but small means, and Long (John Cho), a cynical but all-powerful dragon capable of granting wishes. The two set off on a hilarious adventure through modern day Shanghai in pursuit of Din’s long-lost childhood friend, Lina (Natasha Liu Bordizzo).
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cho was asked about his involvement in Asian-themed animated films like Over the Moon and Mirai. Cho replied, “It’s partially what I’m asked to do, but also I would like to put Asian animated characters into the world, especially into American culture, which is my culture. All my work has been informed by what I saw as a kid and my desire to please myself as a kid. Sometimes when I was younger, I would get a lot of roles or I would get auditions that were, “Well, is this a stereotype or not?” and my litmus test was always, “What would I as a kid think? Would I appreciate this or would I resent it?” And, so I suppose in some ways the animation stuff would be for my kids, but also for myself as a kid.”
Have you seen Wish Dragon yet? What did you think?
(via EW, image: Sony Pictures Animation)
- What happened to Catwoman’s sidekick Holly Robinson? (via CBR)
- Sam Richardson (Veep, Detroiters) on the importance of Sam Wilson as Captain America. (via THR)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game is coming, those movie sequels though? (via Collider)
- It’s Drax vs. Aquaman as Dave Bautista joins Jason Momoa in the second season of Apple TV+’s See.
- Niles Fitch on playing Disney’s first Black prince in The Secret Society Of Second Born Royals. (via Shadow and Act)
- What’s the deal with all those U.F.O.s now? (via New York Times)
- Kevin Bacon will play the villain opposite Peter Dinklage in the Toxic Avenger reboot. (via /Film)
- Twitter, show me the most cursed headline:
NBC Halts Production on Ultimate Slip 'N Slide amid Report of 'Explosive Diarrhea' Outbreak on Set https://t.co/uBSSyZx1eb
— People (@people) June 12, 2021
Hope you’re having a swell Saturday, Mary Suevians!
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]