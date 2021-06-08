On the second day of Netflix Geeked the platform gave to me: the best news they could’ve possibly announced for the upcoming live-action Cowboy Bebop series.

Yoko Kanno, the composer on the original anime, is gonna do the soundtrack.

Yoko Kanno, the composer behind the iconic soundtrack of the original COWBOY BEBOP anime will be creating the soundtrack for the new Live Action Series. Also confirmed…Cowboy Bebop is coming this Fall. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/6lHZQcoFR6 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2021

Oh.

My.

GOD!!!

Cowboy Bebop has one of the most iconic anime soundtracks to date—hell, it’s got one of the best musical scores in media in general. When that announcement trailer said you couldn’t have Bebop without Yoko, they meant it. The music is such an integral part of the series, getting you pumped with that classic opening, setting the tone for each episode with a creative blend of different genres, and finally, letting you sit with your feelings as The Real Folk Blues plays on.

It’s a soundtrack where you can visualize an episode just by listening to the music. I haven’t watched Cowboy Bebop in years but if someone is playing Chicken Bone I immediately picture Radical Ed walking with Ein.

The announcement trailer that got posted is such a love letter to the series as John Cho (who is rocking some nice Spike Spiegal hair), Mustafa Shakir (Jet Black), and Daniella Pineda (Faye Valentine) groove out to a color-coded homage to the original opening, leading to the reveal of Yoko Kanno composing original music for the series and a release date of fall this year.

This is more than I could’ve ever hoped for with this adaptation. At most I thought we’d get some reprised versions of tracks from the anime soundtrack, but original music from the original composer? Yes, I do, in fact, need MORE Cowboy Bebop music to transport me back into space, thank you.

Are you excited about this Yoko Kanno news? What are some of your favorite Cowboy Bebop tracks?

