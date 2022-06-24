 Joe Manchin Is 'ALARMED' at Supreme Court Roe v. Wade Decision
Go Fuck Yourself, Joe Manchin

By Vivian KaneJun 24th, 2022, 1:49 pm
Joe Manchin looks disappointed while talking to reporters.

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade and Planned Parenthood v Casey, robbing millions of people of their constitutional right to abortion care, Senator Joe Manchin would like us all to know that he, for one, is SHOCKED that this could happen—shocked and ALARMED. And I would like to personally invite Joe Manchin to f*** off into the sun.

Manchin, one of the few staunchly anti-abortion purported Democrats in Congress, told reporters Friday that he was “deeply disappointed” by the court’s decision. “I trusted Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh when they testified under oath that they also believed Roe v. Wade was settled legal precedent and I am alarmed they chose to reject the stability the ruling has provided for two generations of Americans,” he said.

During Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing, Manchin was one of a few swing senators who insisted that we should believe Kavanaugh when he said Roe was “settled” precedent. Of course, anyone who had been paying attention to the anti-abortion conservative warpath knew that was a lie and that the court was on its way to overturning that precedent. Abortion activists told him what would happen. They told him that they’d been “alarmed” for years—for decades. And he ignored us all. He doesn’t get to pretend otherwise now.

As you would expect, Senator Susan Collins is also feigning shock and disappointment that Kavanaugh and other conservative justices could do the thing we all said they were going to do all along.

Manchin, Collins, and anyone that was expecting anything different than this wasn’t paying attention or they were lying. Or both.

(image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

