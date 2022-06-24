Go Fuck Yourself, Joe Manchin

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade and Planned Parenthood v Casey, robbing millions of people of their constitutional right to abortion care, Senator Joe Manchin would like us all to know that he, for one, is SHOCKED that this could happen—shocked and ALARMED. And I would like to personally invite Joe Manchin to f*** off into the sun.

Manchin, one of the few staunchly anti-abortion purported Democrats in Congress, told reporters Friday that he was “deeply disappointed” by the court’s decision. “I trusted Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh when they testified under oath that they also believed Roe v. Wade was settled legal precedent and I am alarmed they chose to reject the stability the ruling has provided for two generations of Americans,” he said.

During Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing, Manchin was one of a few swing senators who insisted that we should believe Kavanaugh when he said Roe was “settled” precedent. Of course, anyone who had been paying attention to the anti-abortion conservative warpath knew that was a lie and that the court was on its way to overturning that precedent. Abortion activists told him what would happen. They told him that they’d been “alarmed” for years—for decades. And he ignored us all. He doesn’t get to pretend otherwise now.

I trusted the Coyote when he showed me that newly built tunnel and I am alarmed to learn that in fact it was merely something he’d painted on the side of a mountain. https://t.co/r3JMqN2TYB — derek davison (@dwdavison) June 24, 2022

“i trusted lucy when she testified under oath that she was not going to pull the football away at the last second causing me to fall and make a fool of myself and i am alarmed she chose to reject the stability the football provided” https://t.co/QdXIloGgd1 — gg (@gillianganesan) June 24, 2022

Any Senator who is “alarmed” or “disappointed” right now can fuck right off. — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) June 24, 2022

As you would expect, Senator Susan Collins is also feigning shock and disappointment that Kavanaugh and other conservative justices could do the thing we all said they were going to do all along.

Susan Collins: ““This decision is inconsistent with what Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh said in their testimony and their meetings with me, where they both were insistent on the importance of supporting long-standing precedents that the country has relied upon.” — Alex Ruoff (@Alexruoff) June 24, 2022

Manchin, Collins, and anyone that was expecting anything different than this wasn’t paying attention or they were lying. Or both.

Susan Collins is a liar. She knew what she was doing and folks need to stop giving her the benefit of the doubt. https://t.co/C2va1xs1uk — Wagatwe Wanjuki 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 (@wagatwe) June 24, 2022

(image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

