JFK’s grandson wants to know if you think his grandma is hotter than JD Vance’s wife

In sentences I never wanted to write: Jackie Kennedy Onassis’ grandson asked the internet who they thought was hotter and included her in the prompt. I don’t know about you guys but this one was just a tad too weird for me.

Jack Schlossberg became an internet darling, sharing hilarious jokes about JD Vance on his TikTok account and becoming a political correspondent for Vogue. While many have loved that a Kennedy has Schlossberg’s somewhat chaotic and strange energy, things took a bit of a weird turn when he was talking about JD Vance’s wife, Usha Vance.

Asking the internet “true or false,” Schlossberg then wrote “Usha Vance is way hotter than Jackie O.” Which does mean that in this scenario, Schlossberg is either saying someone else is hotter than his own grandmother or was trying to get people to tell him his grandma was hot. Either way, a bit odd!

True or false:



Usha Vance is way hotter than Jackie O — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) January 20, 2025

Many quickly pointed out that this was just weird. Will Mavity wrote “Gonna be honest man, I think most people don’t do hotness rankers involving their grandmas.” The only response that seemed to garner a response from Schlossberg was someone named Sam Grady.

“I would say Usha Vance is a little hotter than Jackie, but that’s just personal preference and not a commentary on either woman’s moral character or general vibe. I think we can both agree that they are two *very* foxy ladies, am I right Jack, my man???” with a hand emoji. In response, Schlossberg wrote “Really appreciate this take thanks Sam.”

Schlossberg did write to a deleted post saying the following: “I’m a literal pervert. I called my grandmother hot… have I totally lost it ? Jesus … this kid will do anything for attention. Your grandfather would be ashamed. Seriously. Time to get a job.”

I’m a literal pervert. I called my grandmother hot… have I totally lost it ? Jesus … this kid will do anything for attention. Your grandfather would be ashamed. Seriously. Time to get a job. — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) January 20, 2025

Some thoughts don’t need to be posted online

I am someone who often just tweets whatever I am thinking in that moment. It isn’t my best strategy and often it has led to plenty of people yelling at me on the internet. What I have never done is ask people if they thought my grandmother was hotter than someone else. Granted, my grandmother doesn’t have the cultural impact of Jackie O but still.

I suppose it is easy to look at this objectively. My grandmother was not toted as the most beautiful First Lady of the United States. But I still think it is odd. Look, Schlossberg was a baby when his grandmother died. So maybe it is one of those things where the cultural conversation surrounding her is what he knows but that’s me giving him a lot of grace.

At the end of the day, the situation is just weird and obviously Schlossberg is having fun with the response, poking at those who called it as much. But what really matters is that in the darkness that was January 20, 2025, we all had a collective moment of unity where we said “maybe don’t talk about your hot grandma.”

