Knives Out 2 Adds Jessica Henwick to its Stacked Cast

Knives Out 2 just got a little more interesting! According to Deadline, Jessica Henwick has been added to the cast! Henwick joins Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, and, of course, Daniel Craig. While we don’t know much about the movie, other than it is filming in Greece, we do know that this cast is shaping up to be just as amazing (if not more incredible) than the first film.

Henwick, who fans know from shows like Game of Thrones and the upcoming fourth installment to the Matrix series, is an absolutely incredible actress, one that I loved watching as Colleen Wing in Marvel’s Iron Fist on Netflix. And getting to see her and Kathryn Hahn star opposite Janelle Monáe??? How are any of us supposed to survive this?

The sequel comes after Rian Johnson’s successful first movie following a case being solved by Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). He is investigating the death of Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) and the murder mystery genre found its new favorite detective. Johnson gave us a story we could thrive in and even though many figured out the murderer easily, the joy came from constantly second-guessing ourselves and twisting the story to try and help Blanc and Marta (Ana de Armas).

Now, we’re going to follow Blanc on this next adventure and I can’t wait to see what that holds for Jessica Henwick and the rest of this incredibly talented cast.

Twitter is excited to see the Iron Fist star take on Rian Johnson’s world of murder mysteries.

omg this movie just became perfect https://t.co/3NxzjnZtZM — Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) June 14, 2021

wow im really the only person not in knives out 2 at this point https://t.co/VXKbsf2mOR — Roseanne A. Brown is on Hiatus!!!! ✨ (@rosiesrambles) June 14, 2021

nothing but love for MY Iron Fist! https://t.co/dlGiKQk34o — Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) June 14, 2021

KNIVES OUT 2 continues to knock it out of the park with casting. https://t.co/Ml8WlZ6YIZ — Stephen T. (@GoshZilla) June 14, 2021

At this point, I don’t care what Knives Out 2 even has in store for us. Just give me Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, and Jessica Henwick standing in a room together and I’ll watch that for 2+ hours. But seeing this cast and how diverse it is shaping up to be, versus the primarily white cast of the first film (which makes sense in context), is wonderful. I can’t wait to see what Rian Johnson brings us next for Detective Benoit Blanc and Jessica Henwick is an amazing addition to an already stellar cast!

(image: Netflix)

