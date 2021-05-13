Knives Out 2 Just Gained Kathryn Hahn!

If we’re all going to continue to get casting notices for Knives Out 2 without any sort of information about the movie, I think I’d be okay with that. Because that’s what just happened with another casting announcement for Kathryn Hahn! The WandaVision star joins a slew of casting announcements this week, including Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, and Dave Bautista. To which I say: Oh my god this movie is going to be my demise.

The first Knives Out movie brought the world of the whodunnit back into the mainstream and did it with quite the flare. Getting Christopher Plummer, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Craig, and more all in one mystery film? It was legendary, and writer/director Rian Johnson kept us on our toes the entire time. So now with this second cast coming in, set in Greece? We’re in for quite the ride. Can we get a title, though? Otherwise, we’re going to keep making a lot of jokes about what it could be. I’m here for Forks Up.

But the inclusion of Kathryn Hahn is truly fascinating. After just playing Agatha Harkness in WandaVision though … are any of us going to trust her right off the bat? I’m just going to hear “It’s Been Agatha All Along” every time she does something onscreen.

Look, we all love Kathryn Hahn. WandaVision just brought that love to a wider audience, but it’s always been there. I will always love my Jennifer Barkley from Parks and Recreation. So, Twitter erupted in joy over the casting.

Kathryn Hahn walking into ‘Knives Out 2’ with an automatic -40 on the innocent meter. pic.twitter.com/WaIa573425 — Adam Hlavac (@adamhlavac) May 13, 2021

These latest ‘Knives Out 2’ cast additions 🥵 pic.twitter.com/g0gpny6k1c — Aiko Hilkinger 🍥 #StopAsianHate (@aikohwrites) May 13, 2021

Rian Johnson is NOT fucking around. https://t.co/2OuuoEuFUy — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) May 13, 2021

Returning to Twitter to freak out about Janelle Monáe AND Kathryn Hahn being in the Knives Out sequel. It won’t take Benoit Blanc to figure out my cause of death…. it was Rian Johnson and his casting choices. pic.twitter.com/uYqKaui24U — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) May 13, 2021

The CDC announcing vaccinated people can ditch masks and distancing at the same time as Kathryn Hahn being rolled out in Knives Out 2? That’s praxis!* *still have no idea what praxis is — Slade (@Slade) May 13, 2021

This is Kathryn Hahn’s world and we’re all just living in it — syd ✨ jld marvel era (@veepthroat) May 13, 2021

kathryn hahn pulling up to carry knives out 2, as she should. pic.twitter.com/5Euc2FYmgJ — dee ᱬ (@magicaldelphine) May 13, 2021

KATHRYN HAHN WORLD DOMINATION pic.twitter.com/a50KVuzUBc — k (@morethanam1lf) May 13, 2021

I’m ready for Knives Out 2 to be my cause of death. You can solve how I ended up screaming myself into an early grave because of these casting announcements and whatever Rian Johnson and company has in store for me.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]