comScore Knives Out 2 Just Gained Kathryn Hahn!

Knives Out 2 Just Gained Kathryn Hahn!

IT WAS KATHRYN HAHN ALL ALONG.

By Rachel LeishmanMay 13th, 2021, 3:21 pm

kathryn hahn as agatha harkness

If we’re all going to continue to get casting notices for Knives Out 2 without any sort of information about the movie, I think I’d be okay with that. Because that’s what just happened with another casting announcement for Kathryn Hahn! The WandaVision star joins a slew of casting announcements this week, including Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, and Dave Bautista. To which I say: Oh my god this movie is going to be my demise.

The first Knives Out movie brought the world of the whodunnit back into the mainstream and did it with quite the flare. Getting Christopher Plummer, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Craig, and more all in one mystery film? It was legendary, and writer/director Rian Johnson kept us on our toes the entire time. So now with this second cast coming in, set in Greece? We’re in for quite the ride. Can we get a title, though? Otherwise, we’re going to keep making a lot of jokes about what it could be. I’m here for Forks Up.

But the inclusion of Kathryn Hahn is truly fascinating. After just playing Agatha Harkness in WandaVision though … are any of us going to trust her right off the bat? I’m just going to hear “It’s Been Agatha All Along” every time she does something onscreen.

Look, we all love Kathryn Hahn. WandaVision just brought that love to a wider audience, but it’s always been there. I will always love my Jennifer Barkley from Parks and Recreation. So, Twitter erupted in joy over the casting.

I’m ready for Knives Out 2 to be my cause of death. You can solve how I ended up screaming myself into an early grave because of these casting announcements and whatever Rian Johnson and company has in store for me.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel (she/her) is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album, and would sell her soul for Pedro Pascal as Kraven the Hunter. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. Secretly Grogu's mom and Lizzie Olsen's best friend.