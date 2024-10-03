‘JD Vance 2028? What a joke’: The internet reacts to Republicans calling for J. D. Vance’s future presidential run

Following the U.S. vice presidential debate, Republicans are calling for J. D. Vance to run for president in 2028, but the idea has largely been met with amusement.

When Vance was selected as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s running mate, many expected Trump would come to regret the decision as a mistake. For one, Vance’s extremism will do little to win over the undecided and moderator voters for Trump. Second, he is historically inexperienced as a vice president nominee, given that his experience is limited to less than two years in the Senate. Plus, he had a history of criticizing Trump, including comparing him to Adolf Hitler. During his and Trump’s campaign, he has done little to increase his popularity. Instead, he has launched misogynistic attacks on Kamala Harris, including calling her a “childless cat lady,” proposed laughably ridiculous solutions to the childcare crisis and school shootings, and been roasted for his cringe-worthy attempts to interact with working-class individuals.

However, conservatives are convinced he showed promise during the vice presidential debate and are already fantasizing about his 2028 presidential run.

Conservatives get roasted for pushing for “Vance 2028”

A day after the vice presidential debate, “Vance 2028” started trending on X. Numouers posts cropped up from MAGA accounts as they gushed over his debate performance and already started fantasizing about his presidential run four years from now. One user gloated about Vance supposedly “fact-checking” the moderators and “how he was so sharp and on another level” and destined to “take over” after Trump. Another claimed that even Tim Walz would vote for Vance in 2028, while others declared Vance the “heir apparent.” Some users are going as far as to announce that they plan on voting for him in 2028 and suggest he run with Vivek Ramaswamy or Byron Daniels as his running mate.

Vance will likely launch a presidential campaign in 2028, although the chances of him being selected as the Republican Party’s official nominee seem slim. Additionally, it’s unclear why MAGA seems to think Vance’s debate performance set him up as the “heir apparent.” The most memorable moment from his performance was when he threw a temper tantrum over being fact-checked by the moderators. “The rules were you guys weren’t going to fact check,” he retorted when a moderator corrected his false statement. Eventually, the moderator had to cut his mic because he wouldn’t stop “mansplaining” to her the process migrants undergo to become legal.

The fact that Vance 2028 is trending AFTER this is hilarious https://t.co/vkRKPwhNP6 — nickybull (@nickybull) October 2, 2024

JD Vance literally went "uhhhh I didn't you know you were going to present me with FACTS ?" and republicans watched that and said "wow what a guy Vance 2028" lmao — Dylan Banner (@DBanner21) October 2, 2024

Vance 2028? Yall just dont know when to give it up do you? pic.twitter.com/taPDLoahNw — TheREALDrtre81 (@Drtre81) October 2, 2024

For many, the debate didn’t solidify Vance as a future president but as a “liar “and a “snake.” Just like he completely changed his tune about Trump when he had an opportunity to run for vice president, he suddenly shifted his entire view on abortion. During the debate, he denied and contradicted every statement he has made in the past about abortion, such as lying that he never supported a nationwide abortion ban and pretending to be sympathetic to women in abusive relationships who terminate their pregnancies despite having the most callous response to rape and incest victims in the past. For most, the sudden change in tone about abortion wasn’t assuring but concerning as it seems Vance is saying what he needs to gain popularity and trust without actually planning on keeping his word.

JD Vance 2028? What a joke? The dude is like a snake, he sheds his skin quickly, smoothly & effortlessly. Imagine saying Trump made Obamacare better with no fact checking from moderators? Trump tried everything to kill the program until McCain saved it from his sick bed. pic.twitter.com/ldJWVDzXfc — Lor (@Lor72906771) October 2, 2024

Well, he has a law degree from Yale, that's why he can argue well. Further proves that he's just pretending just to get elected. — Lor (@Lor72906771) October 2, 2024

Vance 2028? I don’t think so. People saw him for what he is during the debate. pic.twitter.com/AGvkyTQXRX — Mike (@Mike_RandomNum) October 2, 2024

But nobody, and I mean nobody likes him. He will not be the maga savior. His political career will be over after this fiasco. — Rich Hall ☮️??????,la (@Huskerrah) October 2, 2024

Additionally, there are reasons that extend far beyond the debate for why Vance should not be president. Not only did he make his abhorrent “childless cat lady” comment, but he once even suggested giving more voting power to people who have children. It’s quite strange that any woman or man, regardless of political opinion, would want a president in office who looks with such disdain at people who don’t have children. He also made up terrible lies about Springfield, OH, Haitian immigrants, stated that people should stay in abusive marriages, and has very rarely voted with working-class people.

Vance 2028? Low bar. The guy who says childless women shouldn’t be teachers, votes shouldn’t count and who are miserable & don’t add to society. The abused married ones should stay married. He had to lie about Haitians eating pets & disrupted a community. Should I continue? — Elisabeth D'Armiento (@thedeadlydonald) October 2, 2024

“Vance 2028” is trending and this is his record, don’t piss me off. https://t.co/2t6tLt6pN1 — this Barbie is iso eras tour indy tix (@EmLissa94) October 2, 2024

It isn’t surprising that MAGA is already clamoring for Vance 2028. Trump has claimed he won’t run for president in 2028 if he loses the current election, and if he is elected, he’ll have served his maximum term. Hence, it seems a lot is riding on Vance to be Trump’s successor and carry on the MAGA movement. Vance’s 2028 campaign sounds like a given, but the notable lack of enthusiasm for the idea on social media raises hope that Trump picked the wrong successor and the MAGA line ends with him.

