‘The reality we live in’: JD Vance is committed to overlooking the single most obvious solution to school shootings

A tragic reality in America currently is that no school is really safe. Students have only just gotten back to classrooms for the fall and they’re already experiencing horrific and traumatic school shootings. Instead of advocating for gun control, J.D. Vance simply says that it is just the world we live in.

Can someone tell him that it doesn’t have to be? At a rally in Arizona, Vance addressed the most recent school shooting in Georgia. Four were left dead and when Vance was asked what can be done to stop shootings, he essentially said the answer is to just have more security at the school.

“If these psychos are going to go after our kids we’ve got to be prepared for it,” Vance said at the rally in Phoenix, apparently ignoring the fact that the alleged shooter in this case was a kid. “We don’t have to like the reality that we live in, but it is the reality we live in. We’ve got to deal with it.” No, J.D., we have been forced to “deal with it” for too long and it is beyond time for that to change. Not everyone is willing to just accept this sort of horror as a fact of life.

Vance went on to say a lot of nothing. “I don’t like that this is a fact of life,” Vance said. “But if you are a psycho and you want to make headlines, you realize that our schools are soft targets. And we have got to bolster security at our schools. We’ve got to bolster security so if a psycho wants to walk through the front door and kill a bunch of children they’re not able.”

He went on to say he doesn’t like the idea of more security at schools “but that’s increasingly the reality that we live in.”

Our gun laws are ridiculous

The father of the shooter literally bought his child the assault rifle used during the shooting for Christmas. More than that, Colt Gray, the student who allegedly killed two teachers and two fellow students, was already on the FBI’s radar when his father, Colin Gray, gave him the rifle for Christmas. If only there was a system in place in this country to stop this from happening.

At this point, many advocates for gun safety want stricter policies to keep men like Colin Gray from buying their minor children rifles. We just want it to be harder to purchase a gun. That shouldn’t be a political issue and yet Republicans like Vance insist the only solution is to put more guns in schools, in the hands of security guards and even teachers.

We’re living in an America where “thoughts and prayers” are seemingly the only answer to gun control that Republicans can think of and enough is enough. Vance doesn’t care about our children, he cares about keeping our outdated and terrifying gun laws in place.

