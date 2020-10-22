Jared Leto’s Joker Returns in Zack Snyder’s Justice League Cut

comScore

By Chelsea SteinerOct 22nd, 2020, 4:33 pm

An unlikely face is returning to the DC Universe. It’s reported that Jared Leto is reprising his role as the Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Leto has been part of the Zack Snyder’s Justice League reshoots, donning his signature look from the 2016 film Suicide Squad. Snyder has returned to the project, which will air on HBO MAX as a four-part miniseries sometime in 2021.

Leto joins Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, and Amber Heard, who are also on hand to reshoot unfinished scenes and incorporate some new footage. Leto’s return sparks excitement or indifference, depending on where your loyalties lie. Though he won an Oscar in 2014, Leto’s reputation suffered after his obsessive method actor antics were publicized. Leto allegedly harassed his Suicide Squad co-stars by sending them used condoms and sex toys and rats, according to multiple reports.

Leto’s role in Suicide Squad, which was originally much bigger, was shaved down to barely 10 minutes in the film. Despite Suicide Squad‘s massive success, Leto’s performance failed to excited audiences, and plans for a standalone Joker film and a Harley Quinn/Joker two-hander were scrapped.

Leto was also upset about Todd Phillips’ standalone Joker, and tried to stop the film from happening. Joker went on to be a massive success, with Joaquin Phoenix winning the Oscar for Best Actor earlier this year.

It’s unclear how Leto’s Joker will factor into Justice League, but Snyder may explore Jason Todd’s murder, which was alluded to in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. There’s a scene where Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne has a Robin suit on display, which is spray-painted with “Ha-Hah Joke’s on you Batman,” although Snyder has not confirmed that the suit belonged to Todd.

I’m curious to see just how much Leto we’ll get in the Snyder cut. As someone who loves DC but is thoroughly meh on Snyder, I can’t say I’m excited about any of the above. But I especially disliked Leto’s Joker, and I’m not keen for a reprise. Essentially, my feelings on Jared Leto can be perfectly summed up in the Bojack Horseman clip below:

Meanwhile, here’s what Leto is up to:

