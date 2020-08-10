No One Wants to See Jared Leto … in Anything Apparently

Jared Leto won an Oscar in 2014, and yet somehow, between rumors (subsequently denied by the actor) that he went method as Joker in Suicide Squad, sending fellow castmembers used condoms and making himself partially blind for a role in Blade Runner 2049, Leto’s reputation moved from one of artistic talent to “oh my god this guy is exhausting.”

(Even Leto’s Oscar win is hugely frustrating and controversial, with many calling out the casting of a cis actor to play a trans woman in Dallas Buyers Club.)

This guy is apparently so method and so insufferable that he’s become quite a punchline … and also we’re a bit worried about what he might have done to get in character play a vampire in Morbius. But I digress. The internet is so over Jared Leto that today, when news broke that Disney had landed (a predictably white and make) director to guide Leto in Tron 3, his name immediately began trending with the simple question of … why? Why a sequel to a movie (Tron Legacy) that was truly terrible and why … this guy.

The perfect headline doesn’t exi… https://t.co/xMKnSNMfQY — Paul Russo (@prusso) August 10, 2020

So hard out here for white men to get hired these days. https://t.co/65y3ARXqUP — Gennifer Hutchison (@GennHutchison) August 10, 2020

in like six months we’re gonna hear jared leto is living on a laser tag course and eating nothing but astronaut ice cream to get into character https://t.co/E70NhkuiwO — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) August 10, 2020

At least we know the soundtrack will be great?

Disney trying again to produce a great music album in the most wasteful and inefficient manner possible, hey? https://t.co/K4EmA3s9at — Brendan (@distinctivename) August 10, 2020

Disney is making a new TRON movie with a Daft Punk soundtrack….but Jared Leto is starring in it. We won but at what cost?? pic.twitter.com/yiCHlm4nrt — Jazz ✊🏾✊🏾 (@urgirlyjazz) August 10, 2020

And this isn’t the only big project that Leto has confirmed. Playing more into his, let’s be honest, pretentious narcissism, he’s also confirmed he will be playing Andy Warhol in a new movie. That sounds up his alley but also … ugh.

I knew I shouldn’t have asked that monkey’s paw for the Warhol biopic I’d been wanting to see for years https://t.co/Ddwuf1ODYZ — 🧨noah pasternak 🧨 (@NoahPasternak) August 8, 2020

Haven’t we been through enough already? https://t.co/vgtQWYIUom — Will Ashton (@thewillofash) August 8, 2020

This Twitter user made a compelling point about Leto’s oeuvre overall:

you could replace jared leto in any of his roles with weird al yankovic and the performance would improve — Alex Geoffroy (@EsPyramid) August 10, 2020

Now, we’re not saying here that Jared Leti is a bad actor. I’m sure he’ll do great in Tron 3 as the human personification of “gif with a soft g” but … I’m still just already tired thinking about all of it.

(via Deadline, image: Warner Brothers)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com