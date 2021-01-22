comScore Jared Leto's Morbius Is Delayed Again and I Don't Care | The Mary Sue

Jared Leto’s Morbius Is Delayed Again and I Don’t Care

Problematic, table for one.

By Lyra HaleJan 22nd, 2021, 10:54 am

Jared Leto in Morbius

Jared Leto’s Morbius has been delayed again to January 2022, and it’s about time that we admit the truth: This movie looks horrible, and it’s looked that way since day one. Part of it is due to Jared Leto. He’s always been a terrible actor. And this is coming from someone who loves his music and has been to several of his concerts. But his acting? Not so much, and I’m tired of people acting like he’s God’s gift to this green Earth.

Suicide Squad? Garbage. He was super creepy and stayed “in character” the entire shoot, to the terror of cast mates. Dallas Buyers Club? Garbage. He took on a role that wasn’t meant for him in any way, shape, or form. And then we’re supposed to applaud him for perpetuating a stereotype that transgender people are men in drag? Next. Even Chapter 27, where he played John Lennon’s shooter, was a lackluster ploy to prove that if he went “method,” he was doing a good job. He wasn’t, and he didn’t.

The fact that this movie has also had major reshoots and delays is also a sign. Yes, the delays are due to the pandemic. Everything is getting delayed left and right. But major reshoots? Reshoots are normal on big blockbusters, but at a certain level, they can be a sign of problems when it comes to the writing and overall plot. Combine that with the fact that horror movies who get pushed back out of the golden October month of release are always bad, and from the looks of it, Sony Pictures is trying to bury this movie as far as it can to hide the truth: that this movie is garbage and so is its lead.

(image: Sony Pictures)

