Jared Leto’s Morbius Is Delayed Again and I Don’t Care

Jared Leto’s Morbius has been delayed again to January 2022, and it’s about time that we admit the truth: This movie looks horrible, and it’s looked that way since day one. Part of it is due to Jared Leto. He’s always been a terrible actor. And this is coming from someone who loves his music and has been to several of his concerts. But his acting? Not so much, and I’m tired of people acting like he’s God’s gift to this green Earth.

Suicide Squad? Garbage. He was super creepy and stayed “in character” the entire shoot, to the terror of cast mates. Dallas Buyers Club? Garbage. He took on a role that wasn’t meant for him in any way, shape, or form. And then we’re supposed to applaud him for perpetuating a stereotype that transgender people are men in drag? Next. Even Chapter 27, where he played John Lennon’s shooter, was a lackluster ploy to prove that if he went “method,” he was doing a good job. He wasn’t, and he didn’t.

The fact that this movie has also had major reshoots and delays is also a sign. Yes, the delays are due to the pandemic. Everything is getting delayed left and right. But major reshoots? Reshoots are normal on big blockbusters, but at a certain level, they can be a sign of problems when it comes to the writing and overall plot. Combine that with the fact that horror movies who get pushed back out of the golden October month of release are always bad, and from the looks of it, Sony Pictures is trying to bury this movie as far as it can to hide the truth: that this movie is garbage and so is its lead.

I am in the lucky position of both hating Jared Leto and not caring about Morbius that much. — The Inevitable Sammy Mills (@essaym22) January 14, 2021

Morbius delayed again? Man I feel really bad for the 5 people who were excited for it to come out. — ☆Hey there demons, it’s me, ya girl☆ (@totalshockwaves) January 22, 2021

Every time that I am reminded that they’re making a Morbius movie, I can help I get a little depressed.

I have loved that character for over 20 years… And to know that Jared Leto is going to play him is heartbreaking. — Lilith Fury ✨Literal Demon✨ (@lilith_fury) January 14, 2021

jared leto is so fucking wack in every single way. i want to fight him, i see so many women sharing experiences w this mediocre (even me calling him mediocre is generous, talented is too far a reach) piece of trash and it makes me sick https://t.co/iAK3i6Pzv5 — ʜᴇᴋᴀᴛᴇ (@queenpin666) January 15, 2021

It owns that people will have spent two years not going to theaters and when movies happen again it’s gonna be like, “here’s Morbius, something you didn’t ask for and we basically made because we heard you were hogs who love eating garbage.” — Bhangbhangduc (@bhangbhangducx) January 22, 2021

At least we can both agree that Jared Leto is a sentient piece of garbage shit and the last time I see his face will be far far far too late — Ben Schouten (@BenGSchout) January 19, 2021

