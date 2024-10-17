‘It’s too important:’ The View is cancelling a tradition because of ‘dangerous’ Donald Trump

The women of The View excel at Halloween costumes, but this year they won’t be showing them off. Why? Because of the election … and because of how intense and inflammatory Donald Trump’s rhetoric is.

It’s been decided that it wouldn’t be appropriate to wear Halloween costumes in the run-up to the election, which takes place on November 5. The View executive producer Brian Teta said as much on the podcast Behind the Table yesterday.

“I’m going to announce something today that’s going to upset a portion of the audience, but I think it’s going to make you happy,” he told presenter Joy Behar. “This year, because it’s only a few days before the election and we need to be live, the hosts are not going to dress up for Halloween.”

Joy Behar dressed up as Cruella De Vil last year, while her co-hosts likewise wore the guises of their favorite Disney characters. But she was glad she didn’t have to do it again, stating, “It’s always annoying for us.”

Expect the tradition to be back for 2025 though, no matter what Behar thinks. Teta stated he planned to bring it back, but there was just too much at stake this election year. “Part of what our show has become and what it is right now, we can’t be on tape [in costume] three days before the election,” he said.

Behar agreed wholehearted with the decision to cancel the event, and not just because she didn’t like dressing up. “It’s too important,” she said. “I don’t mean to be grandiose, but we do have some influence on people’s thinking. We need to use every single minute on this show to inform the public about how dangerous [Trump] is.”

“It’s hard for you to do that while dressed like Pinocchio,” Teta joked. Behar dressed as a “Pinocchio Trump” back in 2017, complete with a nose that extended, in order to make a statement.

Donald Trump recently slammed The View after Sunny Hostin interviewed Kamala Harris on the show. He called her “one dumb woman” and insulted star Whoopi Goldberg by saying she was, “filthy, dirty, disgusting.” The women responded by walking out to Christina Aguilera’s “Dirrty” on their next show, and Hostin pointedly said, “Donald Trump, I want to thank you for personally telling so many lies and committing so many alleged crimes and providing us with material on a daily basis. You help us do our jobs, and I’m so appreciative.”

