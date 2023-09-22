It’s Time to Let Ezra’s Turtle People Go on ‘Ahsoka’

Sometimes, you just look like Moses. Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) completed her mission this week and finally found her way to Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Since the end of Star Wars Rebels, Sabine had missed him and wanted to find him. When we first met her in Disney+’s Ahsoka, she was determined to use the map to see where he had gone, and we saw just how far she was willing to take that when Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) offered her the chance to go with him and find Bridger.

Sabine did so, going against her training, but in the end, she was successful and followed a sea of turtles with Rebel symbols as they lit her path to Ezra. Now, that alone is hilarious when you look at it on paper. The turtle people didn’t understand Sabine and she didn’t understand the, but they could see the symbol and understood what it meant, so she let them lead her to Ezra. That same symbol let them know she was a friend. These little turtle people, who I loved very much, were clearly friends of Ezra and they just let their little shells protect them and walked their way through life, moving about and helping Sabine reconnect with someone who means the world to her.

That person just so happens to now look like Moses. When we finally see Ezra again, he’s looking like he’s ready to part the Galactic Red Sea.

If they made Obi-Won to look like Space Jesus, Ezra def got the “Space Moses” treatment. — Thrawn! Let my people go! pic.twitter.com/p5wK6DyEyL — AdamBackInFL (@WasSeminole51) September 22, 2023

His people do happen to be those turtles, and now actor Eman Esfandi, while not talking about the show, has confirmed that he knows about his Moses ways. Look, it’s completely the fault of Star Wars for giving him long hair and a beard on top of robes that look like “There can be miracles when you believe” should be playing behind him when Sabine first sees him.

Let his people go

Esfandi is on strike with SAG currently and is abiding by the guidelines, not talking about the show. The actor did tweet “LET MY PEOPLE GO” to the sea of people suddenly calling him Moses, though. For me, someone who loves the movie The Prince of Egypt, I am into the idea of Esfandi just embracing the need to free the turtle people.

This is one of those moments that makes being a fan of Star Wars so much fun. It’s just silly. The episode was emotional because Sabine had been searching for Ezra, and seeing them back together was so sweet but also … well, he does look like Moses, and Star Wars has a problem with its characters looking like Bible characters. Obi-Wan Kenobi loved to dress up like Jesus, so it’s not something rare with the franchise.

Maybe it’s just that Ezra needs a new wardrobe and look, or maybe he doesn’t need a sea of people looking to him for guidance, but hey, at least Esfandi is having a little bit of fun while he can with it because it is very funny seeing him edited into pictures of Moses.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Disney+)

