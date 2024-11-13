‘It’s not about being racist’: Trump’s Border Czar defends racist actions with more racism

Thomas Homan, who was one of the proponents of the “Zero-Tolerance” border policy, is coming back as Trump’s border czar. He wouldn’t let anyone, not even opposition, stand in the way of his horrific plans.

Homan told Fox News Digital, “If they’re not willing to help, then get the hell out of the way because [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] is going to do their job.” He further justified, “It’s not about hate, it’s not about discrimination, it’s not about being racist. It’s about those people entering the country illegally, which is a crime.”

In the Fox News interview, Homan was referring to Democrat governors who don’t intend to comply. Massachusetts governor Maura Healey has already opposed the idea. She denied the use of state police in assisting mass deportation plans that the Trump administration intends to commit. “Every tool in the toolbox has got to be used to protect our citizens, protect our residents, and protect our states. And certainly to hold the line in democracy and the rule of law.”

Should the idea of mass deportation push through, cities and states can refuse to allow local police to cooperate with ICE. It’s not that Homan and Trump’s plan wouldn’t work—but it may not apply in other states. Nevertheless, Homan insisted that he’d double the number of agents to cities that refuse compliance. He said that he and ICE are going to push through, regardless.

Are undocumented migrants committing more crimes?

Homan, the former acting director of ICE, is completely on board with Trump’s plan. Prior to the 2024 presidential election, Homan was banking on a Trump win so that a “historic deportation” against undocumented migrants could happen. Now that Trump won, it seems Homan’s warning wasn’t to be ignored. Trump consistently promised to lead the “largest mass deportation” of undocumented migrants in history. These plans are largely rooted in the idea that undocumented migrants are committing more crimes against U.S. citizens. Trump himself has brandished Haitian immigrants as dog-eating criminals. The evidence may be contrary, but the damage is done.

Immigrants were successfully paired with images of violence, and Homan’s comments continue to reinforce the sentiment. Homan cited the dangers of undocumented immigrants. “They’re not going to say it, but with all the alien crime and the young women being sexually assaulted and murdered, some sheriffs have been coming forward and working with us behind the scenes.” Despite Homan’s claims, a broad range of academic papers refute that immigrants commit crimes at a higher rate than native-born Americans. Homan denies racism, but his words continue to associate undocumented immigrants with lawlessness. It’s as if they’re a plague that needs to be eradicated.

Nevertheless, Homan recommends that asylum seekers “do it the legal way.” Immigration on a temporary or a permanent basis to the United States is extremely limited for migrants. Even refugees accepted by the United States are limited to 125,000 per year. Additionally, undocumented immigrants are unable to obtain legal status when they’re inside the United States. Homan’s suggestion seems easy enough but difficult to pursue in reality.

