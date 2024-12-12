‘It’s going to start in the first hour’: Trump threatens immediate action upon return to office

Donald Trump has big plans for his return to office, none of them good.

After being named “Person of the Year” by Time magazine, Trump gave an interview for the publication detailing his intent to make characteristically polarizing decisions during his first day in office. His first presidential act, he claims, will be issuing pardons for the rioters jailed for their part in the January 6th attack on the Capitol building.

It’s not the first time the far-right pundit has been liberal with pardons. Trump famously went on a pardoning spree during his first term in office, issuing clemency to jailed family members, disgraced political allies, and noted war criminals. According to Trump, the pardoning will start ““in the first hour. Maybe the first nine minutes.”

Trump also intends to bring his “mass deportation” plan closer to fruition the moment he steps foot in office. The president-elect has promised to “seal the border” on day one of his tenure, and has stated his intent to us the U.S. military to carry out deportation. Trump has cited an obscure 18th century law known as the Alien Enemies Act as his legal grounds for doing so. The law states that the U.S. military can be deployed to remove foreign nationals from U.S. soil, provided that they hail from a nation with which the U.S. is currently at war. What Trump fails to mention is that the U.S. is not currently at war with any nation whose people make up the bulk of U.S. migrants, despite his hawkish rhetoric to the contrary.

Trump spent the majority of his campaign spouting xenophobic rhetoric against the undocumented migrant population in the United States, enflaming his base with warlike promises of judgement and retribution. Trump has also stated his intent to end birthright citizenship—which grants citizenship rights to anyone born on U.S. soil regardless of their parents’ immigration status—repeating the lie that the United States is the only country in the world that performs the practice. He’s wrong, over 30 countries around the world have birthright citizenship laws.

Trump also intends to wage economic war against nations that he deems his adversaries, and has frequently stated his intent to instate heavy tariffs on Mexico and China. Economic experts and corporate executives agree that Trump’s tariffs are certain to raise the price of goods for the average American. Coupled with his tax plan that will cause tax hikes for everyone but America’s richest 5%, the economic future of Untied States citizens will only be jeopardized by Trump’s presidential acts.

According to Trump, the 2024 presidential election issued him an “unprecedented and powerful mandate” to make sweeping policy changes, despite the fact that he won the presidency by a decidedly narrow margin. He points to his assassination attempt that occurred while speaking at a Pennsylvania rally as the catalyst for his win. He has called that post-assassination attempt time period the “72 Days of Fury,” saying “we hit the nerve of the country. The country was angry” and cites that anger as the chief reason for his presidency win.

Trump and his supporters may be angry, but it is a shame that the person who will soon be President of the United States intends to take that anger out on some of the most vulnerable populations in the nation. When it comes to Trump, his fury is justification alone for any act—despite the cultural, economic, and personal devastation that may follow.

