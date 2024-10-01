J.D. Vance
(Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
Category:
News

‘It’ll be stacked’: Donald Trump doesn’t seem to think JD Vance will win the VP debate

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Oct 1, 2024 03:17 pm

Donald Trump is already sowing seeds of doubt about JD Vance’s performance for the 2024 Vice Presidential Debate, as it seems he’s not confident in his running mate’s ability to win the race.

Recommended Videos

In an interview with Fox Nation, Trump was asked about potentially debating Vice President Kamala Harris again. The former President replied that he would “love to have two or three more debates, […] but it’s so rigged and so stacked. You’ll see it tomorrow with JD. It’ll be stacked.”

It’s as if he’s questioning the capability of his running mate to win a debate fair and square. Conversely, Trump might be conditioning people to believe that the media is against him and his running mate. Regardless of what happens in the VP debates, Trump is already grooming his followers to be furious if Vance doesn’t win. Riling people up is a constant yet effective tactic of Trump. Many of Trump’s followers have questioned the credibility of ABC News after he was rightfully fact-checked by moderators during the debates.

A creative way of fact-checking

CBS News will be hosting the VP debate between Walz and Vance. Unlike the ABC News Presidential Debate, CBS News will conduct fact-checking differently. The outlet intends to post QR codes in real-time to verify information said by the vice presidential candidates.

Like Trump, JD Vance is also known to echo misinformation. He’s done this plentiful times at the cost of Springfield residents, whose community has been harassed over racist rumors surrounding Haitian immigrants. CBS News’ style of fact-checking will leave less room for Vance and Trump’s supporters to accuse moderators of being ‘biased.’

The only concern the QR codes might bring is that fact-checking becomes optional. Viewers can opt out of checking these codes and still believe whatever misinformation is put forward in the debate.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.
linkedin