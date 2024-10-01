Donald Trump is already sowing seeds of doubt about JD Vance’s performance for the 2024 Vice Presidential Debate, as it seems he’s not confident in his running mate’s ability to win the race.

In an interview with Fox Nation, Trump was asked about potentially debating Vice President Kamala Harris again. The former President replied that he would “love to have two or three more debates, […] but it’s so rigged and so stacked. You’ll see it tomorrow with JD. It’ll be stacked.”

It’s as if he’s questioning the capability of his running mate to win a debate fair and square. Conversely, Trump might be conditioning people to believe that the media is against him and his running mate. Regardless of what happens in the VP debates, Trump is already grooming his followers to be furious if Vance doesn’t win. Riling people up is a constant yet effective tactic of Trump. Many of Trump’s followers have questioned the credibility of ABC News after he was rightfully fact-checked by moderators during the debates.

A creative way of fact-checking

CBS News will be hosting the VP debate between Walz and Vance. Unlike the ABC News Presidential Debate, CBS News will conduct fact-checking differently. The outlet intends to post QR codes in real-time to verify information said by the vice presidential candidates.

Trump says the VP debate tomorrow night will be rigged against Vance, and he would love to have more debates against Kamala Harris but they are too rigged and unfair to him. pic.twitter.com/ZrZ4WPhTFx — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 1, 2024

Like Trump, JD Vance is also known to echo misinformation. He’s done this plentiful times at the cost of Springfield residents, whose community has been harassed over racist rumors surrounding Haitian immigrants. CBS News’ style of fact-checking will leave less room for Vance and Trump’s supporters to accuse moderators of being ‘biased.’

The only concern the QR codes might bring is that fact-checking becomes optional. Viewers can opt out of checking these codes and still believe whatever misinformation is put forward in the debate.

