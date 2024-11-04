‘It’ll be nasty a little bit at times’: Donald Trump’s second term ‘promise’ sounds more like a threat

After promising that his second term would be “the four greatest years in American history,” Donald Trump also warned that it would get “nasty” at times.

It’s quite unusual for a presidential candidate to promise to make things “nasty” if elected instead of promising to improve things. Yet, warnings of nastiness, hardship, and bloodiness have oddly become a component of Trump’s campaign. Both he and his allies seem to be prepping America for an awful second Trump term. One of his biggest fans, Elon Musk, warned that America “will suffer hardship” under a Trump presidency due to his and Trump’s plans to destroy social programs and any form of aid to those in poverty. Even more chilling is the former president’s past promise that his second term would be a “bloody story” for immigrants. He has promised violence towards immigrants more than once, including proposing “one really violent day” for police to crack down on immigrants however they please.

In case the country didn’t heed his warnings of violence, blood, and hardship, Trump made sure to reiterate to Americans that his second term would be “nasty.”

Donald Trump has a foreboding promise for his second term

During a rally in Georgia, Trump described what his second term would be like. First, he promised, “We stand on the verge of the four greatest years in American history.” However, he had an odd addendum for his promise. Trump stated, “It’ll be nasty a little bit at times, and maybe at the beginning in particular.” He failed to explain what he meant by “nasty,” but his statement wasn’t exactly assuring, to say the least.

Trump on his second term: "It'll be nasty a little bit at times, and maybe at the beginning in particular" pic.twitter.com/ObUwtreiFC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2024

Given his past warnings, it’s not hard to imagine what Trump means by admitting the beginning of his term will be “nasty.” It’s likely a warning for the drastic and harmful changes he intends to make if returning to office. He has promised to defund the Department of Education, violently crack down on immigration, allow anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to do “anything he wants,” and spark further financial hardship for American citizens. Although Trump has repeatedly denied ties to Project 2025, his warnings seem to align with what the right-wing manifesto promises. The document outlines a plan for Trump’s first 100 days in office, which includes fundamentally and radically reorganizing the government and dismantling democracy as we know it. It certainly would be “nasty” and put America through hardship.

On the other hand, Trump may be acknowledging that violence and hatred will likely rise during his second term. During his campaign, a major part of his platform has been peddling conspiracy theories and stirring hysteria over immigrants. Additionally, it’s well-known that his followers despise women, to the point many are already encouraging potential violence against them in the case of a Trump loss. It’s not hard to imagine violence against women and immigrants rising under a Trump presidency as his followers are further emboldened to act on their hatred.

Regardless of what Trump means by a “nasty” second term, it’s an alarming warning. No president should ever agree that their people will suffer hardship and nasty times under them, much less use such warnings as part of their campaign. It proves how unhinged Trump and his supporters are. Whereas the average person would be discouraged from voting for a candidate whose presidency will be hard on America, Trump can openly promise a “nasty” second term, knowing it won’t stop his diehard supporters from voting. His promises, though, suggest he knows full well that in his attempts to make life better for billionaires and white men, the vast majority of America will suffer.

