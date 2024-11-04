‘He can do anything he wants’: Donald Trump fully endorses RFK Jr.’s horrific vaccine ban proposal

In response to whether he’ll consider banning vaccines, Donald Trump horrifically suggested he’ll leave it in the hands of prominent anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Kennedy ran for president as an independent in the 2024 election but dropped out and has since endorsed Trump. Meanwhile, Trump says he plans to give Kennedy a prominent role in his administration if he becomes president. The thought is deeply concerning as Kennedy is notorious for his outlandish public health conspiracies. He has spread misinformation about vaccines causing a wide range of conditions, including autism, in children and once compared autism to a “holocaust.” His views have become so extreme that some members of the Kennedy family issued a statement distancing themselves from him and condemning his dangerous spread of misinformation.

Now, Trump is promising Kennedy a prominent role in his administration and suggesting he’ll back his extreme proposals, including banning vaccines and removing fluoride from drinking water.

Donald Trump is open to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s vaccine ban

In an interview with NBC News, Trump promised Kennedy a “big role” in his administration and suggested giving Kennedy free rein over public health policies. When questioned about the possibility of banning certain vaccines, Trump largely shrugged off the question, suggesting he’ll leave the bans in Kennedy’s hands. He stated, “Well, I’m going to talk to [Kennedy] and talk to other people, and I’ll make a decision, but he’s a very talented guy and has strong views.” As if that wasn’t enough proof of Trump potentially giving Kennedy a dangerous amount of power and responsibility, he reiterated one detail of Kennedy’s role at an Arizona rally: “He can do anything he wants.”

Kennedy has also been hyping up his potential role in the Trump administration. He posted on social media that Trump and his first move in office would be to remove fluoride from public water. According to him, “Fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease.” While fluoride can be dangerous in large amounts, most experts support its safe addition to drinking water due to its dental health benefits. When questioned about Kennedy’s fluoride plan, Trump, again, suggested he’ll leave it in Kennedy’s hands. He stated of the idea, “Well, I haven’t talked to him about it yet, but it sounds OK to me.”

Trump’s statements seem to confirm that he is going down the anti-vaccine rabbit hole. Concerns first arose when a leaked call between Trump and Kennedy revealed the former president repeated anti-vaccine misinformation and that he wanted Kennedy to do something about it. The pair may not have concrete plans for what they’ll do in office, but it’s deeply concerning that Trump is entertaining the idea of allowing Kennedy to ban certain vaccines and remove fluoride from the water. Not only has Kennedy fallen for and pushed countless dangerous conspiracy theories, but he has also been accused of eating dogs, decapitating whales, and dumping a bear corpse in Central Park. He is not the kind of man Trump should hand total control of public health and allow to do “anything he wants.”

