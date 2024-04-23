An Iconic ‘Loki’ Character May Be Returning in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

With a bunch of Loki connections already revealed in the trailers, Deadpool & Wolverine is going to be a treat for fans of the hit Disney+ series. Now, one character is reportedly appearing in Deadpool’s latest raunchy adventure.

Deadpool & Wolverine, due out in theaters on July 26, sees Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) teaming up to stop Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) from wreaking havoc in the multiverse. The two team up after being recruited by Agent Paradox (Matthew Macfayden) of the Time Variance Authority, which oversees the flow of time.

The film’s first connection to Loki is obvious: the TVA. First introduced in Loki season 1, the TVA is a vast bureaucracy that exists outside of time. In season 1, the TVA is dedicated to deleting errant timelines that branch off of the Sacred Timeline. When Loki inadvertently starts a new branch by stealing the Tesseract, he’s arrested by the TVA and then recruited to help stop a dangerous variant of himself. In season 2, the TVA pivots to protecting the infinite branches of the multiverse from variants of He Who Remains, a.k.a. Kang the Conqueror.

Another possible connection to Loki is only rumor at this point, but it would be a fun addition: President Loki, a Loki variant loosely based on the comic book series Vote Loki, is rumored to play a role in the film.

One TVA agent, Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), is pivotal to both seasons of Loki. In season 1, she captures Loki and brings him into custody. In season 2, she helps Loki and Mobius (Owen Wilson) bring stability to the multiverse and fend off Kang variants. In fact, at the end of the series, it’s hinted that she rises to a leadership role in the TVA.

Now, Mosaku may be returning to the role of B-15 in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Sources say Hunter B-15 will be in Deadpool & Wolverine

(Disney)

Yesterday, The Cosmic Circus reported that according their sources, Hunter B-15 will “have a brief role” in the film. The outlet didn’t provide much more detail than that, but if Marvel stays true to form, the role could possibly be a short cameo on par with Valkyrie’s appearance in The Marvels. That’s just speculation on my part, though. Plus, the report doesn’t necessarily mean the cameo will happen. The source could be wrong, or the film could go through last-minute edits.

Still, B-15 would be a welcome addition to the cast, especially since her character is so important to the new and improved TVA. If Deadpool & Wolverine takes place after Loki season 2, then it would make sense to show her helping to lead the TVA’s new mission.

(featured image: Disney+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience.