This Star Wars Character Is Back in ‘Ahsoka’, but How?

Ahsoka episode 4 marks the halfway point in the live-action series, and features a couple of surprising moments. Marrok’s identity is finally revealed, bringing an end to weeks of speculation. Lightsaber duels abound. The episode, titled “Chapter 4: Fallen Jedi,” also includes one of the show’s most anticipated character returns.

Spoilers ahead for Ahsoka episode 4!

Hayden Christensen reprises his role as Anakin Skywalker (a.k.a. Darth Vader) at the end of the episode when Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) returns to the World Between Worlds. The moment is quite touching, and includes Skywalker calling Tano by her nickname, Snips. That nickname harkens back to Star Wars: The Clone Wars, when Skywalker and Tano became like brother and sister while he was training her as his padawan.

As anticipated as the moment was, viewers still aren’t quite sure how it is possible that Skywalker is in the World Between Worlds. When it was first reported that Christensen would be appearing in the series, it was speculated that it would be in a flashback or that perhaps his Force Ghost would visit Ahsoka. However, the episode makes it clear that this is no flashback. Skywalker appears to be there with Tano, though the brief scene doesn’t confirm whether he’s physically present or a spirit.

What is Anakin Skywalker in Ahsoka?

(Disney+)

In Ahsoka, Skywalker has been deceased for five years. He was defeated as Darth Vader in Return of the Jedi, which takes place in the year 4 ABY, while it is estimated Ahsoka takes place around 9 ABY. So, he couldn’t possibly be alive in Ahsoka, could he? With the World Between Worlds returning, there actually is a chance that we’re seeing a time-traveling Skywalker in Ahsoka. The World Between Worlds is a realm within the Force that exists between space and time, and it has been used for time travel before. In Star Wars Rebels, Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) was able to travel through the World Between Worlds two years into the past to save Tano.

Meanwhile, the Skywalker we see in Ahsoka looks very much like the Skywalker from Revenge of the Sith. This could very well be a version of Skywalker from before his turn to the dark side. However, it’s difficult to determine why Skywalker would be time traveling or how he accessed the World Between Worlds. Another possibility is that Tano has just encountered his spirit. Force Ghosts are a phenomenon in the Star Wars universe; deceased Jedis become one with the Force, allowing them to manifest themselves as spirits. Skywalker is one Jedi who mastered this rare ability. However, Force Ghosts look like, well, ghosts. They have a translucent and ethereal appearance, which is not how Skywalker looks in Ahsoka.

There’s also a chance that the World Between Worlds is connected to the afterlife since it does exist between time and space, and this is how Skywalker is manifesting himself. Ultimately, we’re still determining what Skywalker is and how he’s back. Things would be much simpler if he were a Force Ghost or a flashback, but instead, he’s some past version of Skywalker that appears physically in the World Between Worlds. It remains to be seen how Ahsoka will explain Skywalker’s appearance.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]