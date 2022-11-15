It Sure Looks Like Donald Trump Is Announcing His 2024 Run for President Tonight

Donald Trump has not made a secret of his intention to run for president again in 2024, and it looks like tonight is the night he’ll be officially announcing his next campaign.

This is a bit surprising since initially, he was expected to ride the “red wave” of Republican midterm wins into a victorious announcement. But the party—and specifically the conspiracy-loving, election-denying MAGA candidates Trump endorsed—got trounced in the midterms. But he is still pushing forward because, according to sources close to him who spoke to CBS news, he’s worried he’ll look “weak” if he doesn’t move aggressively no matter what. Which, if we’re being honest, is actually not surprising in the slightest.

Trump is scheduled to make a “big” announcement from Mar-a-Lago tonight at 9pm ET. It would be absolutely hilarious if he ended up announcing something other than his candidacy but the chances of that seem extremely low.

(Truth Social)

What did Trump say about Ron DeSantis?

Another big sign that Trump is gearing up for this specific announcement: He’s using his Truth Social account to lash out and mock Florida Governor Rod DeSantis, who is expected to be a Republican frontrunner in the 2024 presidential race and therefore Trump’s biggest competition at the moment.

Trump has been very pointedly highlighting DeSantis’s history of support. Extremely subtle!

Can Donald Trump run for president again?

Having only served one term in office, there’s nothing to stop Trump from running for president again. There are a lot of reasons why he shouldn’t be able to run—like, you know, how he inspired and encouraged a violent attempt to overturn the last election.

Not seeing a lot of "this guy tried to do a coup to stay in power last time" energy out there this morning. pic.twitter.com/jdiP7otVaU — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 15, 2022

But since he hasn’t actually been convicted of any crimes in relation to his role in the January 6 insurrection or the larger campaign to overturn a legitimate election, he can, legally, still run for office.

If he were found to have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the [United States], or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof,” that would bar him from serving in the government under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. It would not, however, prevent him from running—just from serving if he won. Also, even if he were in prison (we can dream!) he could actually still run a campaign for president.

With nothing to stop him from announcing his campaign tonight, I guess we just have to hope he gets absolutely humiliated during his run. When it comes to DeSantis, the enemy of our enemy is, well, not our friend. But this is bound to be peak “let them fight” fodder moving forward.

(image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]