‘Is this being America first?’: Americans fight back against MAGA’s obsession with occupying Gaza

Donald Trump has expressed an intent to occupy Gaza, and Americans are fighting against it.

At a joint press conference alongside Israel’s president Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump announced that the United States “will take over” the Gaza Strip, and turn it into a “riviera of the Middle East.” Leaders from around the world were stunned and outraged by the president’s remarks, with the United Nations chief Secretary-General Antonio Guterres saying that a United States takeover of Gaza would be tantamount to “ethnic cleansing.”

Users on the internet were sickened by Trump’s remarks, along with the support that his statements have garnered from his supporters. Senator Marco Rubio recently tweeted his approval of Trump’s suggestion, saying “the United States stands ready to Make Gaza Beautiful Again.”

“Is this being America first?,” one user shot back at Rubio.

Others suggested that Trump rebuild at home before attempting to take over foreign land abroad.

Some referenced the United States’ abysmal track record concerning its involvement in the affairs of other countries.

“The American people will stand against this,” wrote another.

“Gaza belongs only to the Palestinian people, no one else,” wrote one more.

Another wrote the decision would not bode well for the Palestinian people.

When asked about his plans to forcibly control Gaze, Trump did not rule out the use of the military, saying that his administration will “do what’s necessary.” Should the Trump administration deem sending troops to Gaza to necessary, the president announced: “We’ll do that.”

Trump also expressed his intention to bar Palestinian refugees from returning to Gaza, saying: “I don’t think people should be going back.” Later in his press conference Trump contradicted himself, saying that that “many people” will live in Gaza after United States’ intervention, “Palestinians also.” Trump didn’t address his conflicting remarks.

Palestinian U.N. envoy Riyad Mansour expressed his opposition to Trump’s plan to relocate Palestinians, saying that Palestinians “have no country except Palestine. Gaza is a precious part of it. We are not going to leave Gaza.” Mansour went on to say that the Palestinian people “want to rebuild” Gaza, and that they are not “looking for homelands in other countries.”

Trump’s suggestion to remove Palestinians from their land was rejected by United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan. In response to Trump’s remarks, The Saudi Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reiterates its firm rejection of any infringement on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people… this includes opposition to Israeli settlement policies, the annexation of Palestinian lands, and efforts to displace the Palestinian people from their homeland.”

Middle East expert and London School of Economics professor Fawaz Gerges, blasted Trump’s suggestion to seize control of Gaza, calling it “the most foolish idea any American president has put forth in the modern history of the United States,” and added that it was “beyond any kind of rational thinking.”

U.S. lawmakers echoed Gerges’ censure. Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen called Trump’s suggestion to push millions of Palestinians out of Gaza “ethnic cleansing by another name.” Sen. Tim Kane called Trump’s idea “deranged” and “nuts.” Trump ally Sen. Lindsay Graham cast doubt on the president’s proposal as well, calling it “problematic at many many levels,” while Republican Sen. Thom Tillis predicated that Trump’s plan was “not going to happen.”

In a post shared above, Palestinian American Rep. Rashida Tlaib summed up many Americans’ response to Trump’s statements in post on X, writing: “Palestinians aren’t going anywhere,” and heavily criticizing Trump’s less-than-favorable remarks.

