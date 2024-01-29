New ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Set Pics Confirm an ‘Echo’ Connection

The newly revamped Daredevil: Born Again is now filming in Hell’s Kitchen, New York, and set photos are pouring out! For once, we don’t have to rely on good Samaritans with their phone cameras. Getty Images was on the scene, and one photo confirms a plot point that was set up at the end of Echo.

First, let’s ooh and ahh over Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock! Last week’s filming saw Cox in costume, walking down a street in Hell’s Kitchen wearing his lawyer duds. Where is Matt going? To bring some justice to his beleaguered neighborhood, no doubt.

(Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Various photos and videos on social media also show Cox in costume, along with a Nelson, Murdock and Page shingle hanging over a doorway.

Another photo shows Cox talking to directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Benson and Moorhead, who are helming some episodes of Born Again, also directed several episodes of the Marvel series Loki and Moon Knight.

(Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Finally, a bundle of prop newspapers shows Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) posing in front of an American flag. A headline underneath reads, “Wilson Fisk Campaign Gains Momentum Heading Into Polls.”

Anyone who watched Echo on Disney+ will know exactly what campaign the headline is talking about. At the end of Echo, Maya (Alaqua Cox) heals some of Fisk’s childhood trauma with the power she inherited from her mother. While he’s reeling from the experience, Fisk notices an opportunity in the New York City mayoral race. These newspapers confirm that Fisk will indeed run for mayor of NYC in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and his campaign may be a major plot point in Daredevil: Born Again.

(Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Daredevil: Born Again will mark Daredevil’s official entry into the MCU, even though it was recently announced that the original Daredevil series on Netflix is now MCU canon. The new series will follow Matt and his friends as they fight organized crime in Hell’s Kitchen, both in the courtroom and on the streets.

(featured image: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

