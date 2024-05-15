Don’t Worry, There’s More ‘X-Men ’97’ to Come

X-Men ’97 has reached the end of season 1, with an explosive season finale (and intriguing mid-credits scene!). But are X-Men fans going to get more of the mutant family we love so much? Will there be an X-Men ’97 season 2? If so, when is it coming?

Recommended Videos

Here’s what we know!

X-Men ’97, the latest Marvel animated series to hit Disney+, is a revival of the beloved series from the ’90s. The new show picks up where the original X-Men left off, with Professor Xavier gone and Magneto taking over the team. The new series sees the X-Men fighting a variety of threats, from evil video game consoles to the destruction of the mutant nation Genosha. X-Men ’97 is true to the best parts of the original series, with the characters rising to the best versions of themselves while they fight against bigotry for the survival of mutantkind.

Yes, X-Men ’97 season 2 is coming!

X-Men ’97 season 2 was announced even before season 1 aired. Season 2 was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, and former showrunner Beau DeMayo reportedly completed the season 2 scripts before his sudden departure from Marvel Studios.

With that departure, though—which occurred shortly before season 1 premiered and whose reasons remain mysterious—it’s unclear who will take over as showrunner to helm X-Men ’97 season 2.

When is X-Men ’97 season 2 coming out?

Although there’s currently no release date for X-Men ’97 season 2, Marvel animation head Brad Winderbaum gave an update on its progress to Entertainment Weekly in March 2024. “I’ve now seen versions of animatics for the entire second season,” Winderbaum said. “Obviously, when you’re in that stage, there’s a lot of work to do. It’s editorial, but it’s also still iterative because there’s still story to be worked out when you put it on its feet in that way.”

Winderbaum also added that work has already begun on X-Men ’97 season 3.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more