Logan and Jean staring longingly into each other's eyes
(Disney+)
Category:
TV

Don’t Worry, There’s More ‘X-Men ’97’ to Come

Image of Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman
|
Published: May 15, 2024 12:58 pm

X-Men ’97 has reached the end of season 1, with an explosive season finale (and intriguing mid-credits scene!). But are X-Men fans going to get more of the mutant family we love so much? Will there be an X-Men ’97 season 2? If so, when is it coming?

Recommended Videos

Here’s what we know!

X-Men ’97, the latest Marvel animated series to hit Disney+, is a revival of the beloved series from the ’90s. The new show picks up where the original X-Men left off, with Professor Xavier gone and Magneto taking over the team. The new series sees the X-Men fighting a variety of threats, from evil video game consoles to the destruction of the mutant nation Genosha. X-Men ’97 is true to the best parts of the original series, with the characters rising to the best versions of themselves while they fight against bigotry for the survival of mutantkind.

Yes, X-Men ’97 season 2 is coming!

X-Men ’97 season 2 was announced even before season 1 aired. Season 2 was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, and former showrunner Beau DeMayo reportedly completed the season 2 scripts before his sudden departure from Marvel Studios.

With that departure, though—which occurred shortly before season 1 premiered and whose reasons remain mysterious—it’s unclear who will take over as showrunner to helm X-Men ’97 season 2.

When is X-Men ’97 season 2 coming out?

Although there’s currently no release date for X-Men ’97 season 2, Marvel animation head Brad Winderbaum gave an update on its progress to Entertainment Weekly in March 2024. “I’ve now seen versions of animatics for the entire second season,” Winderbaum said. “Obviously, when you’re in that stage, there’s a lot of work to do. It’s editorial, but it’s also still iterative because there’s still story to be worked out when you put it on its feet in that way.”

Winderbaum also added that work has already begun on X-Men ’97 season 3.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Do We Really Need a ‘Harry Potter’ Baking Show?
Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter
Category: TV
TV
Do We Really Need a ‘Harry Potter’ Baking Show?
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett May 15, 2024
Read Article The ‘X-Men ’97’ Finale Leaves Us With a Lot To Unpack
Rogue standing in front of the team in X-Men '97
Category: TV
TV
The ‘X-Men ’97’ Finale Leaves Us With a Lot To Unpack
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 15, 2024
Read Article Here Is Your Guide to Every Episode of ‘X-Men ’97’
Magneto and Scott drinking coffee out of mugs in the X-Men
Category: TV
TV
Here Is Your Guide to Every Episode of ‘X-Men ’97’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 15, 2024
Read Article Can We Please Stop With the ‘If the Baby Reindeer Stalker Was a Man …’ Takes?
Jessica Gunning as Martha Scott in Baby Reindeer
Category: TV
TV
Can We Please Stop With the ‘If the Baby Reindeer Stalker Was a Man …’ Takes?
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 15, 2024
Read Article ‘Dune: Prophecy’ Trailer Reveals the Origins of the Sisterhood
Emily Watson in 'Dune: Prophecy,' the new prequel series from Max
Category: TV
TV
‘Dune: Prophecy’ Trailer Reveals the Origins of the Sisterhood
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Do We Really Need a ‘Harry Potter’ Baking Show?
Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter
Category: TV
TV
Do We Really Need a ‘Harry Potter’ Baking Show?
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett May 15, 2024
Read Article The ‘X-Men ’97’ Finale Leaves Us With a Lot To Unpack
Rogue standing in front of the team in X-Men '97
Category: TV
TV
The ‘X-Men ’97’ Finale Leaves Us With a Lot To Unpack
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 15, 2024
Read Article Here Is Your Guide to Every Episode of ‘X-Men ’97’
Magneto and Scott drinking coffee out of mugs in the X-Men
Category: TV
TV
Here Is Your Guide to Every Episode of ‘X-Men ’97’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 15, 2024
Read Article Can We Please Stop With the ‘If the Baby Reindeer Stalker Was a Man …’ Takes?
Jessica Gunning as Martha Scott in Baby Reindeer
Category: TV
TV
Can We Please Stop With the ‘If the Baby Reindeer Stalker Was a Man …’ Takes?
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 15, 2024
Read Article ‘Dune: Prophecy’ Trailer Reveals the Origins of the Sisterhood
Emily Watson in 'Dune: Prophecy,' the new prequel series from Max
Category: TV
TV
‘Dune: Prophecy’ Trailer Reveals the Origins of the Sisterhood
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 15, 2024
Author
Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman (she/her) holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, and has been covering feminism and media since 2007. As a staff writer for The Mary Sue, Julia covers Marvel movies, folk horror, sci fi and fantasy, film and TV, comics, and all things witchy. Under the pen name Asa West, she's the author of the popular zine 'Five Principles of Green Witchcraft' (Gods & Radicals Press). You can check out more of her writing at <a href="https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/">https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/.</a>