Get Ready for More Mystery With ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 4

Hulu’s Emmy-winning comedy series Only Murders in the Building is gearing up for yet another season of mysteries, drama, and plenty of eye-rolling dad jokes. As season 4 draws nearer, here’s when you can expect to see the new episodes roll out.

Almost immediately after Only Murders in the Building wrapped up its third season in October 2023, Hulu announced that the series had been green-lit for a fourth season. The news was certainly welcomed by fans who just can’t seem to get enough of Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Charles-Haden Savage’s (Steve Martin) antics as they investigate grisly deaths and other chilling conspiracies around their eclectic New York City apartment building.

What happened last season on Only Murders in the Building?

Season 3 introduced a whole new cast of A-listers into the mix, including Paul Rudd, Jesse Williams, and even Meryl Streep. The third season picked up one year after the end of season 2, where our favorite crime-solving trio is on the case yet again after the lead actor of Oliver’s play, Ben Glenroy (Rudd), drops dead on stage during opening night.

***SPOILER ALERT: This post spoils the ending of season 3 of OMITB.***

Over the ten-episode season, we follow Mabel, Charles, and Oliver as they embark on a mission to track down Ben’s killer, all while navigating interpersonal drama, love affairs, and a whole lot of whodunit. Ultimately, it’s revealed that not one, but two people were behind Ben’s death: Donna DeMeo (Linda Emond), who poisoned the actor with the intent of just making him sick, and her son, Cliff (Wesley Taylor), who delivered the final blow by pushing Ben down an elevator shaft to protect his mother.

In typical Only Murders fashion, the season left audiences on a cliffhanger after recurring character Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), Charles’ former bodydouble, was shot by an unknown assailant moments after she told Charles they needed to discuss something privately. Suspicious, much?

Oliver gets a much happier ending with his new love interest, Loretta Durkin (Streep) after his play gets rave reviews. The couple agrees to continue their relationship long-distance, as Loretta is moving to Los Angeles to star in a new TV series. But as we now know, our main trio will be heading west: Season 4 is set to take place in California.

Mabel, on the other hand, decides not to follow her beau Tobert (Williams) to Los Angeles, instead deciding to stay in New York after solving Ben’s murder. She also refuses podcast host Cinda Canning’s (Tina Fey) generous offer to join her company, thus cementing her loyalty to Oliver and Charles. They’re her guys, after all.

Everything we know about Only Murders in the Building Season 4

All things considered, the season 3 finale left things on a pretty open note, meaning the Only Murders story can go in many different directions. Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich confirmed last month that Charles, Mabel, and Oliver will ditch the Arconia for the Hollywood Hills.

So, what does this mean for season 4? With Oliver and Mabel both conveniently having lovers in southern California, it’s safe to assume that Meryl Streep’s Loretta and Jesse Williams’ Tobert will play key roles in whatever mystery our trio delves into.

Cameras reportedly began rolling on Only Murders in the Building season 4 at the start of the month. Gomez took to social media to confirm that production was underway, sharing a picture of a bouquet of roses she received from her co-stars, Martin and Short. (And a super adorable BTS shot of her cozying up to her two most ‘powerful influences.’ D’aww.)

Returning characters aside, the show is enlisting some comedic heavy-hitters for season 4, with Eugene Levy, Kumail Nanjiani, and Molly Shannon all set to join the cast in recurring roles. While plot details remain unknown, it sounds like Mabel, Charles, and Oliver are in for some big surprises during their trip out west.

Although it remains unclear when exactly Only Murders in the Building season 4 will arrive on Hulu, its current production status points to a late 2024 release date, if previous seasons are anything to go by. There was a roughly four-month gap (to our understanding, at least) between season 3 wrapping and its premiere on streaming. This would put the new batch of episodes around November or December—if everything goes according to plan.

For now, not much is known about the next season of Only Murders in the Building. But based on the information we’ve heard so far, it has the potential to be the most suspenseful, action-packed yet. Given the show’s reputation as a certified Emmy darling, it seems likely that Hulu will greenlight additional seasons moving forward, so long as season 4 doesn’t blindside fans with any shocking revelations or character deaths. Gulp.

