Wondering if you need to sit around and wait for the credits to roll in It Ends With Us? Not all of us can sit around for fifteen more minutes, and we all have places to be.

I’m a firm believer that the post-credits trend has to die at some point. In general, movies with sequels often participate in this trend. Most of us can agree that Deadpool & Wolverine had an entertaining post-credit scene. That’s just not the case for many recent movies, which merely hint at a sequel.

There was nothing left unresolved in the plot after the movie ended. Additionally, It Ends With Us doesn’t have a book sequel, which keeps it safe from the trend. Fortunately for us post-credit haters, It Ends With Us won’t make you sit and wait for a post-credit scene. The movie was confirmed to have no extra scenes, so you can get up and leave as soon as the movie ends.

Planning to Watch the Movie? Here’s the Trailer!

It Ends With Us is Colleen Hoover’s best-seller, but it’s certainly a divisive book. This isn’t your average coming-of-age story, and it definitely shouldn’t be labeled a romance altogether. Many readers have criticized the fact that the book received a movie adaptation since it’s a book about domestic violence disguised as a romance.

According to Hoover, It Ends With Us is the “hardest” book she has ever written. It’s inspired by her mother, who was a survivor of domestic violence. The movie itself was unnerving to watch, to say the least—as it’s meant to be.

