When Can Fans Expect Season Two of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’?

Fans of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender were excited to hear that the fantasy series was renewed for a second and third season.

The announcement came just two weeks after the premiere of season one, which clocked 154.4 million hours watched by 21.2 million viewers in its first week alone. The series will end with its third season, although that could change depending on the success of future seasons.

Fans are eager to know when they’ll be able to watch season two, but unfortunately, they might be waiting a while. Series creator Albert Kim is stepping down after showrunning the first season. Executive producers Christine Boylan (Poker Face, The Punisher) and Jabbar Raisani (Stranger Things, Game of Thrones) will run the show’s next season.

Leadership changes can often delay a series, although both Boylan and Raisani worked on the show’s first season. A season two premiere date has yet to be announced, but given the size and scope of the series (not to mention the VFX required to tell the story), it could be a while. Given that season two hasn’t even begun production yet, the next chapter of Avatar probably won’t hit Netflix until 2026.

Season two is expected to pick up where the first season left off. Aang and his friends saved the Northern Water Tribe from the Fire Nation, led by Prince Zuko, Uncle Iroh, and Commander Zhao. But war is coming soon to our heroes, as Zuko’s sister, Princess Azula, conquered the Earth Kingdom city, Omashu, taking King Bumi hostage.

The mid-credits scene also teased the arrival of Sozin’s Comet, a rare cosmic event that gives firebenders incredible powers.

