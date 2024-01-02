When Will Sydney Sweeney’s Shakespearean Rom-Com ‘Anyone But You’ Hit Streaming?

Filmmakers have once again returned to the 17th century for romantic comedy ideas, this time borrowing a concept from William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing. The latest modern reimagining is a film called Anyone But You, and it’s currently playing in theaters nationwide. As with all new movies, our only question is: when can we avoid the crowds and stream it at home?

What’s it about?

Anyone But You stars two of the sexiest young actors in the game today: Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) and Glen Powell (Top Gun Maverick). Sweeney plays Bea, based on the play’s character Beatrice, and Powell plays Ben, based on Benedick. Bea is a law student who has a one night stand with Ben, who works in finance, but they don’t exactly hit it off. In fact, based on the trailer, it appears that they can’t stand the sight of one another. This dynamic gets awkward fast when they run into each other at a mutual friend’s destination wedding in Australia.

Somehow, they decide to pretend to be a couple in front of their friends and family, and a string of delightful deceptions ensue. Will they or won’t they? We’re betting they will!

This rom-com is the latest case of Hollywood returning to Shakespeare for ideas. Other modern Bard adaptations include 10 Things I Hate About You, Easy A, Clueless, and She’s The Man. Will Gluck, the director of Easy A, returns to the Shakespearean oeuvre by taking the helm of Anyone But You.

When will Anyone But You leave theaters?

Anyone But You was released to theaters on December 22, 2023. It cost $25 million to make the film, and it raked in over $34.3 million in the first few weeks after release. That makes it a legitimate box office success, which means we might have to wait a bit longer before streaming it in our PJs. Instead of roughly five weeks in theaters, a fiscally successful movie might linger there for up to four months before heading to video on demand.

Sony Pictures and Apple TV struck a deal in 2021 that guarantees the streamer first dibs on Sony’s new releases. Indeed, Anyone But You has an official page on Apple TV+, which notes that the film is “coming soon.”

Still, assuming Anyone But You follows recent patterns, it’ll probably be available to stream this spring. We’ll keep you updated as more details become available. Can’t wait for a sweet spring surprise? Cozy up with these excellent romantic comedies that are currently streaming on Netflix.

(featured image: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]