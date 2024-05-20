Is Lewis Pullman Taking Over Steven Yeun’s Marvel ‘Thunderbolts’ Role?

Marvel’s Thunderbolts is coming, but we no longer have our Sentry. Originally going to be played by Steven Yeun, the character is an exciting addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, as filming is underway, fans want to know who is taking on the role in the new film.

When Yeun departed the film, rumors began to surface that Lewis Pullman was going to be joining Thunderbolts. Whether as Sentry or another character, we don’t know, but Josh Horowitz spoke with Pullman for his Happy, Sad, Confused podcast and brought up the topic of Thunderbolts at the end of their chat. Horowitz said that it was confirmed Pullman is going to be in the film and wondered if it was possible that he’d take over for Yeun.

But as Horowitz predicted, Pullman was evasive about the question and didn’t even confirm whether or not he is in the movie. Instead, Pullman talked about how exciting joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be when the time comes.

“You know, I think the MCU is always something that I’ve watched and felt like is a beautiful world that is kind of untouchable,” he said. “I think there is something about joining that world which is similar to joining television in that whenever somebody joins in, you want it to be as a character you can live in for a long time and an aspect of the world you would want to be in. So, if I were to ever get that call, it would be very important to take those things into account.”

We have seen this song and dance before where a celebrity does not want to admit that they are part of a Marvel thing for fear that someone will get mad at them over at Disney. But Pullman’s reaction makes it feel like Horowitz was right about his casting, and if so, I cannot wait to see what he brings to Sentry!

