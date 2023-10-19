Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Are a Chaotic Fake Couple in ‘Anyone But You’ Trailer

R-rated comedies have been making a comeback this year, and now Sony is getting ready to drop another entry in the field with Anyone But You. Similar to Sony’s No Hard Feelings, which premiered this summer, Anyone But You is an R-rated rom-com focused on an unconventional relationship. Joy Ride, The Blackening, and Bottoms are just a few more R-rated comedies that have proven popular this year. These films show the merit of R-rated comedies that aren’t afraid to get vulgar or uncomfortable, encouraging conversation while still being creative and highlighting actors with genuine comedic skills rather than mere star power.

Anyone But You features the talents of Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney, who make a pretty convincing (and attractive) couple. The pairing is so convincing that they sparked real-life romance rumors. Although the rumors were debunked, it can’t be denied that getting two stars with actual chemistry is always a plus for rom-coms. Here’s everything we know so far about Anyone But You.

Sony drops first chaotic teaser for Anyone But You

Anyone But You is set to arrive in theaters on December 22, 2023. Meanwhile, Sony dropped the first official teaser trailer on October 19.

The trailer does an excellent job of capturing viewers’ attention. You might get a little whiplash from how drastically the tone changes, and all the mixed signals the leads give off. The opening scene and music make you think a steamy love sequence is approaching. Instead, Sweeney and Powell seemingly just randomly decide to pretend that they’re in a relationship. What follows are a bunch of scenes that seem like much more than a fake relationship. Sony cleverly cut together a trailer that’s so random, confusing, and chaotic that you feel like you have to see the movie now just to figure out what’s going on.

Anyone But You has quite the cast

(Sony)

As mentioned above, Sweeney and Powell lead Anyone But You as the main “couple,” Bea and Ben, respectively. Sweeney and Powell are two fast-rising stars in Hollywood, following Sweeney’s performance in hit TV shows Euphoria and White Lotus, and Powell’s role in the Oscar-nominated Top Gun: Maverick.

Anyone But You also boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Straight Outta Compton star Alexandra Shipp and Never Have I Ever‘s Darren Barnet. Michelle Hurd, best known for her role in Star Trek: Picard, has also joined the cast, as well as actor and rapper GaTa, best known for FX’s Dave. Rounding out the cast are Bryan Brown, Joe Davidson, Rachel Griffiths, Dermot Mulroney, and Hadley Robinson.

What is Anyone But You actually about?

The official synopsis for Anyone But You reads:

In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date, something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

The synopsis clears up some confusion as to why Bea and Ben give off such mixed signals in the trailer. However, it still heightens curiosity as viewers will wonder what could’ve possibly happened on the first date to make them close the door on their obvious attraction. Additionally, we’re still very uncertain why they’re pretending to be a couple. Is it really just for fun? Is it the only way they can attend a luxury destination wedding? Anyone But You‘s premise is pretty familiar; Ticket to Paradise follows a similar plot in which a divorced couple pretends to be on good terms to attend their daughter’s destination wedding. Still, Sweeney and Powell may give George Clooney and Julia Roberts a run for their money.

While Anyone But You doesn’t have an entirely unique premise, its strong leads and the lingering questions we have about its plot bode well for it being another solid addition to this year’s great R-rated comedies.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Sony)

