In a relationship or even single, watching romantic flicks is one of my favorite pastimes. I love seeing an enemies-to-lovers plot or a dashing man sweep his love interest off their feet. Sometimes it can be overwhelming to find these when scrolling endlessly on Netflix, especially with its lengthy library.

So, I’ve compiled 13 of the best romantic movies you can stream now. Grab the tissues and be prepared to swoon!

All the Bright Places (2020)

(Netflix)

Sometimes a relationship isn’t perfect, and it’s rare when a movie perfectly captures the heartache many experience, albeit a tad more dramatized than reality. Starring Justice Smith as Theodore Finch and Elle Fanning as Violet Markey, this heartbreaking teen romance is based on the best-selling book of the same name by author Jennifer Niven.

The romance is based on two teenagers facing unimaginable struggles and forming a bond amidst the pain they’re experiencing. Their bond turns romantic, and it’s a charming story and worth the watch. Just make sure you have tissues ready!

Always Be My Maybe (2019)

(Netflix)

Starring Ali Wong, Randall Park, and Keanu Reeves as … Keanu Reeves, this Netflix original romantic comedy will certainly leave an impression. Ali Wong stars as a celebrity chef who, upon returning home after a decade, runs into a childhood friend. However, time changes everything … or so they thought. If you want to laugh, then this is the movie for you.

Beyond the Lights (2014)

(Relativity Media)

Content warning for self-harm and suicide in this film. If you want to find a whole new meaning of life, this is the movie for you. A cop rescues Noni Jean (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) after a suicide attempt, and the two begin a journey to rediscover life’s purpose and pursue ambitions that seemed impossible.

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

(Sony Pictures Classics)

Even though this one stars Armie Hammer (ew), Timothée Chalamet carries this artsy and captivating film to new heights. Teen Elio develops feelings for his father’s assistant, Oliver, and the two begin a forbidden love affair. It’s a beautiful story showing how Elio realizes his true sexual identity and goes from a boy to a man.

Carol (2015)

(The Weinstein Company)

A period romance is music to our ears, especially when the love interests are two beautiful women. Cate Blanchett takes on the role of Carol as she falls for Therese Belivet, played by Rooney Mara. The film is set in 1950s New York, as Carol tries to distance herself from a loveless marriage, and Therese catches her eye. How far could the two lovers go in the name of love? Trust me, you’ll want to tune in.

Choose Love (2023)

(Netflix)

Watching films has never been so much fun. Netflix delivers another interactive movie that can be enjoyed solo or with any company of your choosing. Cami Conway (Laura Marano) has her life all planned. She has the man and the job, but perhaps everything isn’t as rosy as she thought. Two other men enter her life with interesting choices YOU must make! Have a few drinks and get ready for a lot of laughs …

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

(Warner Bros. Pictures)

Ryan Gosling and Steve Carell make the most unexpected but utterly hilarious pairing. Ryan Gosling’s Jacob makes both the best and worst wingman for newly divorced Cal (Steve Carell). This romcom is the perfect way to brighten your day during the colder months. If you’ve already watched the hilarious film, then it’s worth the rewatch, but if this is your first time, be prepared for a lot of laughs.

The Holiday (2006)

(Sony Pictures Releasing)

The cast alone should be enough to sell you on this Christmas classic! Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, and Jack Black star in this unexpected but beautiful romcom. Two completely different women swap homes over the holidays and both find themselves enthralled in each other’s worlds. Make sure you pour a cup of egg nog and get cozy for this holiday film.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

(Sony Pictures Releasing)

Julienne (Julia Roberts) is in shock when she discovers her best friend Michael (Dermot Mulroney) is getting married! What could go wrong? Oh, maybe the fact she’s been pining after him for years. Julia Roberts is a true wonder in this romantic film, and you can’t help but root for her as she sabotages her best friend’s wedding. Yeah, I have mixed emotions too, but you have to see it to believe it.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

(Pyramide Films)

Set in the 18th century, painter Marianne (Noémie Merlant) is commissioned to paint a portrait of an aristocrat, Héloïse (Adèle Haenel). The two women begin a love affair, but can their love truly survive in 18th-century France? It’s a gorgeous film and you’re left praying for their happily ever after. Prepare yourself with tissues for this romantic film.

Sixteen Candles (1984)

(Universal Pictures)

Molly Ringwald (the queen of the ’80s) is a true masterpiece in this classic romantic film. As Samantha celebrates her sixteenth birthday, she suddenly finds herself in the eyes of two boys, and yet her parents completely forget her birthday. Will Samantha finally find love? Or has the teen’s luck run out? I love revisiting this film and going back in time, and I’m sure you’ll love the nostalgia, too!

Someone Great (2019)

(Netflix)

Love isn’t always as easy as the films make out. After being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) recruits her friends in the hardest mission of all … moving on! If you can unfortunately relate to Jenny, this film is the one for you. It’s full of heartache and loss, but also finding yourself after losing a great love. There’s laughter and tears, and it’s a film worth adding to your watchlist.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018–2021)

Oh teen romances, how you still keep me hooked and on my toes. This Netflix movie franchise is based on the books of the same name by Jenny Han (also known for The Summer I Turned Pretty). This franchise follows the story of Lara Jean (Lana Condor) as she discovers what it’s like to fall in and out of love. We see how teen romance can have its highs and lows. I, for one, fell in love with the cast and Lara Jean’s family, and the heartwarming plot makes for an easy watch.

(featured image: Sony Pictures Releasing)

