When To Expect ‘Yellowstone’s Next Spinoff Series ‘6666′

As Yellowstone approaches the second half of its fifth and final season, viewers are beginning to wonder when the next spinoff series, 6666, will arrive.

Recommended Videos

Yellowstone is a neo-Western series created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson that follows the Dutton family, who own the largest ranch in Montana. The family struggles to protect their valuable property from those on its borders while also navigating internal family conflict. The series has garnered attention for its unique blend of political commentary and family drama, as well as for its more modern spin on the Western genre. Given its popularity, the franchise already has big plans to expand well beyond the original series.

Sheridan recently signed a five-year deal with ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Group, which will allow him to create several more Yellowstone projects. So far, two prequel series, 1883 and 1923, have been released, with another one, 1944, on the way. Additionally, the show will receive a sequel series in 2024. Arguably, one of the most interesting upcoming projects is 6666, which will serve as a solo series for Yellowstone star Jefferson White’s Jimmy Hurdstrom. For those interested in the continuation of Hurdston’s story, here’s when they can expect 6666.

Does 6666 have a release date?

Unfortunately, there is no official release date for 6666. However, it is expected to premiere before 2024 and 1944. Originally, the franchise had plans to release 6666 sometime in 2024. Due to the labor strikes last summer and scheduling conflicts with lead star Kevin Costner, though, Yellowstone season 5 and the franchise’s spinoffs experienced delays. The latter half of season 5 was pushed to November 2024, while updates on 6666 have been fairly sparse.

Last we heard, production on 6666 was put on hold during the labor strikes. However, it’s unclear how far along production was at the time or if it has resumed filming since then. It also seems unlikely that the show would debut while Yellowstone season 5 is still ongoing, meaning the series most likely won’t arrive until sometime in 2025. Given that the show has at least started production and should be next in line for release after Yellowstone‘s conclusion, an early 2025 release date may be possible for 6666.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more