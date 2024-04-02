Is the Wait Over? Do We Know When ‘Yellowstone’ Will Return?

It’s been a minute for fans of Yellowstone. January of 2023 was the last time we saw the Dutton family and they left us with a cliffhanger. A year later, fans want to know when we can expect to see the second half of season 5.

As of this moment, there is still no set date for the rest of season 5 of Yellowstone, just a general fall release date. Last we heard, the Dutton family will return to the ranch in November of 2024. And with the war brewing between the Dutton children, there is a lot we need to unpack in these final episodes—especially since it is the end of the series!

In episode 8, Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) began his plan to take down his father and it resulted in the reveal that the Dutton children are willing to kill each other. We always knew that Beth would kill Jamie if she had to though. Bentley has talked about how that, in turn, means that Jamie is ready to kill them if he has to. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bentley talked about what the last episode means for the siblings.

When asked if he thought Jamie was capable of killing his own sister, Bentley told the outlet:

“I think he has to. There’s an element of: This has to happen now because the play that’s been made only allows for that. He knows this. They’re gonna kill him now, like he thought they would if he played the impeachment game. He’s a chess player. He’s three steps ahead. He’s thought it through a hundred times. When he says, ‘It’s over, Beth,’ and she says, ‘No, it’s not,’ that’s his cue. ‘Oh, you’re gonna try and kill me now.’ So my move has to be asking for help killing her. I don’t know if he could do it with his own hands. He did kill his own [birth] father, but Beth is closer to him than his father. You know, they have a close relationship. Part of the pain and hate between them comes from the loss of that wonderful relationship they had before.”

That’s what we’ve been dealing with since January of 2023. We have no idea what is going to happen with these siblings! For now, we can look to November and hope for news of a specific release date soon.

