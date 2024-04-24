When Will We Finally Get To See ‘1923’ Season 2?

A prequel series to Yellowstone, 1923 has managed to reach the heights the original series soared to. The cast, led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, has been one of the main factors, and now fans are in anticipation of the second season.

As things stand, 1923 season 2 doesn’t have a release date yet. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have contributed to the delay, as earlier, the second season was expected to come out by either late 2023 or early 2024. Paramount+ confirmed in February 2023 that the show will be renewed for another season, following the first’s success.

Another potential reason behind the delay is Taylor Sheridan’s workload. The 1923 and Yellowstone showrunner has added new projects like Landman, Yellowstone 2024, and 1944 to his plate, which means 1923 is going to be on the back burner for some time. There have been a few updates that help form a tentative timeline for season 2’s release, like Brendan Sklenar (who plays Spencer Dutton in the show) confirming in January 2024 that filming was “about to start.” Production manager Charlie Skinner revealed in December 2023 that the show would be shot in Butte, Montana.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will return as Jacob and Cara Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family. Other cast members are likely to include Julia Schlaepfer (Alexandra), Darren Mann (Jack Dutton), Timothy Dalton (Donald Whitfield), and Jerome Flynn (Banner Creighton), among others. The characters John Dutton Sr. and Emma Dutton won’t be making returns following their deaths in the first season, and neither will Jennifer Ehle’s Sister Mary’s, as she gets murdered by Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves).

Season 2 will be the conclusion of 1923, as confirmed by Sklenar earlier. The main storyline will likely be focused on Jacob and Cara Dutton’s attempts to retain control of their family ranch at any cost, as Whitfield pays overdue property tax on their ranch, with the condition that he will assume control of it if he doesn’t get his dues on time. Story arcs involving Teonna Rainwater, Spencer and Alex, and Jack and Liz will be explored extensively as well.

1923 season 2 will be available to stream on Paramount+ upon release, just like other Yellowstone spinoffs.

(featured image: Paramount Plus)

