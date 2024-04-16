What’s Going on With ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3?

It’s been nearly a year since the Yellowjackets season 2 finale aired, and we’re still not sure when we’ll be reunited with our favorite forest-dwelling teens.

“Storytelling,” the season 2 finale of Yellowjackets, aired on May 26, 2023—just a few weeks after the WGA went on strike, and less than two months before SAG-AFTRA joined them. Unfortunately, those (entirely justified) strikes are the reason for the delay in producing season 3 of the hit Showtime series, which follows a teen soccer team whose plane crashes and leaves them stranded in the wilderness, and how those experiences shaped the now-adult survivors.

At the end of season 2, the teen Yellowjackets in the 1996 timeline were left out in the cold (literally) when their shelter—an abandoned cabin—burned down. In addition to a long, harsh winter, the women are contending with something akin to mass hysteria induced by the ongoing and ever-evolving trauma of being stuck out in the wilderness with few resources (and exactly zero therapists). Meanwhile, in the modern-day timeline of Yellowjackets, the adult survivors have hesitantly reconnected with the rituals that once kept them alive.

Before the strikes, fans expected to see season 3 premiere sometime this year, but that seems increasingly unlikely. But the delay in production might be a positive development for Yellowjackets, which became a little unwieldy in season 2. Speaking with The Wrap back in March, co-creator and showrunner Ashley Lyle confirmed that the writers were “in the midst” of writing the third season. “I will say we see season 3 as a little bit of a return to season 1 in terms of the vibe,” said Lyle, who didn’t want to say too much lest she get in trouble. “All I will say is that the girls have been out there for awhile and they’re thriving.”

The outlet also spoke with Samantha Hanratty, who plays the younger version of Christina Ricci’s Misty, about the upcoming season. Hanratty said that the cast has been given a “light start date” for production on season 3, which is shooting in Vancouver. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, co-star Sophie Nélisse, who plays the teen version of Melanie Lynskey’s Shauna, revealed that filming for season 3 begins in May.

In the meantime, Showtime is planning on releasing a “bonus” episode of Yellowjackets sometime before season 3.

