We’re Ready to Go Wherever Thorfinn Leads in Season 3 of ‘Vinland Saga’

Thorfinn from Vinland Saga has been through a lot in the past two seasons. He lost himself in revenge, became a killer, and fell into slavery. He relinquishes violence after having killed too many people and has realized that he must reject violence and abolish slavery.

Recommended Videos

He wouldn’t be reunited with his family until the second season, and it wasn’t the reunion everyone was expecting either. Instead of receiving a hug, Thorfinn’s sister literally put a boot on his face and doubted that he was her long-lost brother. Kicks aside, Thorfinn was warmly received by his family after 16 years apart. It only took a few seasons for this to happen, and we’re all crying about it. Thorfinn is back, and he’s gained a clearer perspective.

As of now, there has been no confirmation regarding a third season of Vinland Saga, and we might not get any announcement until late 2024. As much as we’d love to see Thorfinn spend more time with his family in Iceland, he’s not staying for long. He and Einar will search for Vinland, which they could hopefully find in the third season.

Thorfinn meets his mother again.

~Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 24 pic.twitter.com/YwJIbgGEZI — Vinland Saga World (@VinlandWorld) March 29, 2024

This shouldn’t stop you from reading the manga Vinland Saga by Makoto Yukimura, which has more than 200 chapters. There’s a lot of material to cover, and you can start reading from Chapter 100 of the manga if you’re coming from the second season. But if that’s not enough, you can also check out these anime while waiting for the third season.

(featured image: MAPPA)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more