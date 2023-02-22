Will ‘Vinland Saga’ Return for Season 3? Here’s What We Know So Far

There better be another season of Vinland Saga, or prepare to taste the steel of my great axe. Hinga dinga durgen!

If you don’t know about Vinland Saga, rectify that immediately. It’s a dope anime. Though I’m supposing that all of you do know about Vinland Saga, considering that you found this article, didn’t you? I mean, I suppose you could have somehow found it by mistake. Stranger things have happened. After all, isn’t that exactly how Leif Erikson discovered the Americas? I think it is! Well, if YOU are a person who loves discovering things by mistake, I am POSITIVE that Vinland Saga is the PERFECT show for you.

As of now, the series is still covering season 2. Thorfinn has both a friend and a beard now! Things are really looking up for the little viking! We haven’t even gotten close to season 3 territory yet, but intrepid fans are already curious! Just like Leif Erikson!

So will there be a season 3?

As of now, season 3 of Vinland Saga has yet to be confirmed. This means that SOMEONE is really axin’ for an axin’, if you know what I mean. I will go straight-up BERSERKER MODE if I don’t hear an announcement in the next five seconds.

OKAY I’M IN FULL BERSERKER MODE.

So APPARENTLY the fans of Vinland Saga aren’t showing the series enough LOVE, which is putting our collective hopes of a season 3 in stormy waters. The first season only sold 256 Blu-ray discs (which is fair, I guess, because who wants Blu-ray?) AND the manga has sold under 10,000 copies. WHAT THE F*CK. IT’S ANIME VIKINGS? WHAT’S NOT TO LOVE? SURE ,THEY DON’T GO TO “SUPERHERO SCHOOL” OR WHATEVER, BUT THAT’S BECAUSE THEY’RE FULLY ENROLLED IN THE SCHOOL OF HARD KNOCKS. SERIOUSLY, THORFINN HAS BEEN HAVING A GOD AWFUL TIME OF THINGS SINCE HE WAS SIX YEARS OLD WHEN HIS FATHER WAS MURDERED IN FRONT OF HIM. AND PEOPLE AREN’T SUPPORTING OUR LITTLE KILLER ORPHAN BY BUYING HIS MANGA? WHAT GIVES!? SO BECAUSE OF THIS LACK OF LOVE FOR OUR BOY, THEY MAY JUST SCRAP A THIRD SEASON ENTIRELY BECAUSE IT ISN’T “PROFITABLE ENOUGH.”

AND IF THAT HAPPENS, I SWEAR TO ODIN I WILL INVADE NORTHUMBRIA AND BURN IT TO THE GROUND.

But there’s still hope

The first season was announced in 2019. The second season was announced in 2022. So this next season may be announced in 2024. THORFINN FOR PRESIDENT, BABY. THORFINN AND EINAR 2024, LET’S MAKE THIS THING HAPPEN.

Meanwhile, there are 26 volumes of Vinland Saga out in Japan currently. The author has said that the series is close to ending, and fans think there may only be three or four volumes left. If that’s the case, the manga won’t be fully adapted into an anime until 2030. Do you know what that means? IT MEANS WE’RE GOING FOR TWO TERMS, BABY. THORFINN AND EINAR 2028.

(featured image: Wit Studio)

