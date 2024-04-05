It has been almost two years since The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered and became one of the biggest teen romance series of the year. After the show followed up with an equally successful season 2, viewers will be anxious to know when the third and final season will arrive.

Recommended Videos

The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on the book series of the same name by Jenny Han, who is also the author behind the To All The Boys series. It follows Belly Conklin (Lola Tung), who spends every summer with her family and the Fishers at Cousins Beach. For years, Belly has harbored a crush on Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney), but it went unrequited until the summer she turned sixteen, and he realizes she’s not a little kid anymore. However, things get complicated when she learns Conrad’s brother, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), may have feelings for her, too.

The first season adapted the first book in Han’s series, while season 2 adapted book 2. Season 3 will tackle the third and final book to close the show. Readers will be especially interested in and potentially wary of the new season as the third book includes some heartbreaking moments and betrayals. Needless to say, season 3 promises to be the most intense and gutwrenching one yet, and viewers can hardly wait for its arrival.

Does The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 have a release date?

(Amazon Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 does not have an official release date yet, but it shouldn’t be too far away. The show was officially renewed for a third season in August of 2023. Meanwhile, in February of 2024, an industry insider claimed the show was looking to begin filming in early spring in Wilmington, North Carolina. However, it’s unclear how reliable the source is.

When The Summer I Turned Pretty star Gavin Casalegno was asked about season 3, he confirmed he had heard rumors that filming would begin in March. He admitted that filming could take place later in the year, though. He told Entertainment Tonight, “I think we’re filming in March. I have zero idea of a script. I don’t even know. It could even be, like, filming in October or July. I’m just going off rumors. Sometime this year. Hopefully soon. I hope. That’s all I got for you.” So, filming is almost certain to begin this year, and the rumors seem to be leaning towards a spring production, meaning filming on season 3 could potentially start any day.

The sooner filming begins, the sooner The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s release date will be. If production gets off the ground very, very soon and goes smoothly, there’s still a chance the season could arrive on Amazon in late 2024. However, an early 2025 release date sounds more reasonable. Viewers will just have to keep their fingers crossed that production on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 takes off sooner rather than later.

(featured image: Amazon Prime Video)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more