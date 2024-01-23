Swifties, Can You Get Your Own Taylor Swift Stanley Cup?

Taylor Swift is a woman that needs no introduction. Literally. I’m going to skip that part of the article where I talk about The Eras Tour and Midnights, and just cut straight to the chase. You want a Taylor Swift-themed Stanley cup. I want to help you find one.

Let’s say you wanted to buy a Taylor Swift cup of the Stanley variety, and let’s say I found some key information about a Stanley tumbler pertaining to Taylor Swift. Let’s say you, theoretically, could learn more about obtaining such a purchase if you kept reading.

Sound like a deal? Are we good? OK. Cool. Go on, keep scrolling.

For the love of God, is there a Taylor Swift Stanley cup?

Yes and no.

So, officially speaking, there isn’t a Taylor Swift Stanley cup. Not yet. However, there are a lot of purchases that Taylor Swift fans can make to show off their love for the singer, some directly from Stanley, and others provided by artists customizing Stanley cups.

As Swiftie @eurosweetheart pointed out on TikTok, Stanley’s The Clean Slate tumbler comes in a color called “Warm Serene Brushstroke,” which looks suspiciously like the light, pastel colors adorning Swift’s Lover album cover. Indeed, you can find a lot of Stanley cups that either match Swift’s different eras, or share the same color palette of other Taylor covers. So you could theoretically build your own Stanley collection color-coded to different Swift albums and songs.

Want something that far more clearly shows your love for Taylor? Etsy has a wide assortment of artists creating engraved Stanley cups specifically for Swifties. We recommend ordering a Stanley cup Eras Tour engraving from FireboltCustom or BellaKJewelryCo. Keep in mind, this process involves purchasing a Stanley cup and getting it engraved, so it might be very costly—around $110 or $120. Also, if you decide to hunt for another artist on Etsy, make sure you’re specifically ordering a Stanley cup engraving.

(If you go the Etsy route, you also might want to move fast, as Swift has a history of cracking down on artists on the platform, claiming copyright infringement.)

Of course, if you’re a bit nervous dropping $100+ on a custom tumbler, you might want to go down @eurosweetheart’s route in that TikTok above and build your own Taylor Swift collection. Or, just wait and see if a Taylor x Stanley collab happens. It feels a little inevitable if you ask me.

(feature image: Gotham/GC Images/GettyImages)

