Don’t be the last one to watch the K-horror megahit Sweet Home, which recently had its season 3 conclude. After the apparent series finale, there’s just one burning question on everyone’s mind: Will there be a Sweet Home season 4?

Adapted from the webtoon of the same by author Kim Carnby, Sweet Home is a Korean horror series that was released on Netflix back on December 18, 2020. The story revolves around high schooler Cha Hyun-su, who moves to Green Home apartments after family tragedy has struck. Out of nowhere, monsters appear one night and start terrorizing everyone. Hyun-su and the other apartment residents fight back for survival and the world’s fate. Hyun-su and fellow residents also have the peculiar ability to turn into monsters themselves, giving them a good fighting chance.

As mentioned by Screen Rant, there won’t be a Sweet Home season 4, as season 3 was the final season. The show is one of the most popular K-dramas of all time, and one of Netflix’s biggest global hits to date, alongside heavyweight streaming titles like Squid Game and All of Us Are Dead. One of the more interesting aspects of production is that season 2 took three years to release, substantially longer than most subsequent seasons to smash hits.

Spoilers for Sweet Home season 3.

Season 3’s finale culminated in one last high stakes battle between Sang-won, the main villain of the show, and Hyun-su and Eun-hyeok. There’s a heroic, heartfelt self-sacrifice done by Sang-wook to protect the others, as everyone scrambles to escape the stadium and find new shelter from the monster hordes. The ending is ultimately one that is neither happy nor sad but a somewhat bitter middle.

Some fans have remarked on the ending being unsatisfying despite an otherwise excellent final season. User Powerful-Sorbet3898 of Reddit says they found the romance lacking, “There wasn’t any romance sence btw Huynsu and Eunyu in season 3. For me that’s fine because it doesn’t have to have romance or kiss sences to indicate that they’re love interests. But other than that, I don’t even see the chemistry between them in this season. When Eunyu shows symptoms, the first person she thinks of is her brother, not Huynsu… Looks like this is just one-side love from Huynsu.”

A series conclusion is bound to end up disappointing some people. It’s only natural. We’ve talked about Sweet Home season 3 a fair bit before, like in our previous article about the series finale’s endgame. It takes a lot of writing chops to pull together complex plot threads and characterization into one bow-tied wrap-up for fans.

Sweet Home can be watched on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

