When Is ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Hitting Netflix?

With all the setbacks due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, with the Noah Schnapp controversy, and more, it seems as if Stranger Things season 5 is destined to take forever. The question is: Do we at least have a release date for the final season?

Filming for season 5 just began at the start of the year. So, we are not even two months into the shooting schedule for the fifth season, and from what we know about how that show works, it means that they probably won’t even be done filming until early 2025.

When talking with Business Insider, season 5 star Linda Hamilton shared that the show takes a year to shoot. “It’s a year of shooting, so I couldn’t be happier,” she said. “Their season takes a year to shoot, which is just an unheard-of luxury of time. But the size of their day is also so beyond any scale that we’re used to.” That means we can’t even expect to get it until 2025 at some point, and if they’re still shooting then, it definitely won’t be in the beginning of the year, so it’s no surprise that, at this point, there is no official release date.

We don’t know much about the season other than that Argyle will not be a part of it and that actor Eduardo Franco wasn’t told about the season either way. While on the Steve Varley Show, Franco was asked about the back-to-filming picture that he was not in. Varley pointed out that fans were not happy about his exclusion. “I appreciate that,” he said. “It’s nice to hear that there’s some sort of concern or something, you know what I mean. But I never got a phone call. So, I think that’s it.”

So all we know now is that it will (at the earliest) be the fall of 2025—and that’s if we’re being optimistic.

(featured image: Netflix)

