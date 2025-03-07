How many episodes in ‘Solo Leveling’ season 2 are there? Answered

Solo Leveling has finally returned for a second season, with Jinwoo stronger than ever before. But achieving his personal goals doesn’t mean the end of the story for Jinwoo.

The first season of the anime only had twelve episodes. Jinwoo crawled out of E-Rank through grueling training. It was all to vindicate himself and to provide for his family. Needless to say, all his efforts paid off after episode nine of the second season.

But becoming the strongest isn’t where season two ends for Jinwoo. S-Rank hunters from South Korea and Japan need to team up to resolve a deadly crisis involving giant ants. In total, Solo Leveling season two will have thirteen episodes. There’s at least one extra episode compared to the first season, but it’s still short for an action-packed anime. After all, the collaboration between the Japanese Hunters Association and the Korean Hunters Guild has just begun.

What will the last episodes be about?

Perhaps engaging in an all-out battle will be too soon for the two groups. The latest episode hinted at a friendly spar between the two guilds just for a show of power. Since the anime will be following the Webtoon’s series of events, then the series will probably conclude with what’s left of the Jeju Island Arc.

What could possibly go wrong? Jinwoo is overpowered. The S-Rank hunters he’ll be with are the best in their country. If Jinwoo joins the Jeju Island raid, then it’s impossible for things to go awry.

But all of this is if Jinwoo agrees to join—he’s been fighting for a long time. If he weren’t miraculously revived by the system in the double dungeon, then he would’ve never seen his family again. Unlike other main characters, Jinwoo’s motivation isn’t fueled by some overly noble cause. In the end, he’s just a dutiful son who stepped up for his family. It wouldn’t be unreasonable for him to sit this deadly raid out.

