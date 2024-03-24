Can You Beat Sung Jinwoo at Leveling Up? Find out in ‘Solo Leveling: Arise’

Solo Leveling made us wait years for an anime adaptation. Not only did we get the adaptation of our dreams by A-1 Pictures, but we’re also about to level up and see the release of the game Solo Leveling: Arise.

This RPG is a must-play for all Solo Leveling fans since it’ll be widely accessible through iOS and Android. PC gamers aren’t going to feel left out either since Solo Leveling: Arise will also be playable on PC.

You can sign up for pre-registration through the Solo Leveling: Arise website. South Korean mobile game developer Netmarble announced that they plan to release Solo Leveling: Arise in April 2024.

What can we expect from the game? We’ll go through the story as Sung Jinwoo raids dungeons while leveling up as a Hunter. Can any of us hope to be better than Jinwoo himself at leveling up? I don’t know, but I’ll leave that question to my fellow Sekiro players and Elden Ring enthusiasts.

You’ll mostly play as Jinwoo and level him up, but the game will feature other playable characters. How can you get the other characters and weapons? Through the good old gacha system plaguing modern RPGs. There’s not much information about the game’s gacha system yet, but the weapons will be important to Jinwoo’s gameplay.

Additionally, we might get job change quests and bosses that aren’t part of either the manhwa or the anime. It would be nice to see some deviation from the main story, if only so we can still enjoy the anime when it comes out with a second season.

