‘Slow Horses’ Season 4 Might Be Here Sooner Than We Think

Published: Apr 14, 2024 08:22 pm

Waiting for our favorite thriller series to return can feel daunting. And we especially hate waiting for a new season of Slow Horses to drop. The Apple TV+ series finished its third season in the fall of 2023 and fans are already eager for season 4!

The series is described as follows: “Following a dysfunctional team of MI5 agents—and their obnoxious boss, the notorious Jackson Lamb—as they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces.” Based on the Slough House books by Mick Herron, the series has captivated audiences and the end of season 3 left us wanting more.

***SPOILER ALERT: This post spoils the end of season 3 of Slow Horses.***

We ended last season with Ben (Charlie Rowe) getting shot in the neck and Sean (Sope Dirisu) and Louisa (Rosalind Eleazar) trying to take care of River (Jack Lowden) in the middle of a gunfight. That leaves audiences wondering what will happen next, because how do you get more action-packed and thrilling than cliffhanger?!

Right now, we don’t know when the fourth season will come out, but we have an idea. Showrunner Will Smith spoke with Decider last year, saying fans won’t have to wait a whole year for more Slow Horses. Smith said of the release date, “I genuinely don’t know. But I can tell you that it won’t be later than this time next year. So you won’t have to wait longer than a year.”

That means that since we’re already in the spring, we have at least a few months before we can expect to see the new season. But at least that gives us some time to rewatch seasons 1-3. And don’t worry about season four being the end of the series. Slow Horses was renewed for season five earlier this year.

Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.