Is there a ‘Reincarnated as a Sword’ season 2 release date?

When Reincarnated as a Sword’s second season was greenlit before the finale of season 1, fans breathed a sigh of relief. That sigh might have been premature, though, as now, more than two years later, we’re still waiting on season 2.

The isekai anime, which sees an unnamed man transported to a fantastical world after being transformed into a sword, was released in the fall anime season of 2022. Producers greenlit a second season after the show received positive reviews and ratings. The announcement was made on the anime’s official X account, but other than the fact it would return, not much else was revealed. There was no timeline or release date, leaving viewers to twiddle their thumbs; something anime fans are very used to, unfortunately.

When will ‘Reincarnated as a Sword’ season 2 be released?

Though it has been more than two years, fans are still in the dark when it comes to the show’s return. There has been no further announcement regarding the second season. As of this writing, there is no confirmed release date for Reincarnated as a Sword season 2. Many assumed it would come out during the 2024 fall anime season, but that came and went, and still, there was no news.

When Reincarnated as a Sword finally returns for season 2, it will likely end up on the same channels and streaming platforms as before. In Japan that included Tokyo MX, ABC, and BS Asahi. Fans outside of Japan can find the show on HIDIVE and BiliBili. Fans will likely be able to watch the second season with English subtitles on these two sites.

Given that the season two announcement video was made up of clips from the first season, we have no idea what to expect.

The first season of Reincarnated as a Sword introduced us to an unnamed human who dies in a car accident on Earth and is reincarnated into a nameless sentient sword in a fantasy land. After accepting this odd turn of events, he seeks a wielder with whom he can travel, which is when he is stumbled upon by the Black Cat-girl, Fran.

Fran had been living as an abused slave, dreaming of gaining more power, when a two-headed bear attacked her fellow slaves and one of her masters. Fran stumbles across the sword and uses it to kill the bear. In return, the sword kills the other master and burns her slave contract, allowing her to set out into the world. He asks Fran to be his wielder and she accepts, granting him the name Teacher.

As Reincarnated as a Sword season 1 ended with a “To Be Continued” notice, we will likely jump straight into where we left off when season 2 premieres. At the end of the final episode, Fran and Teacher journey to a floating island, where Fran is knocked out of the sky. Upon their crash landing, the pair come face to face with the necromancer, Jean du Vix.

Hopefully, we’ll find out what happens next soon!

