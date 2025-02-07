Will there be a ‘Reincarnated As A Sword’ season 2? Answered

One of the best anime series from 2022 may be getting a season two soon!

In 2022, the first season of Reincarnated As A Sword premiered. The anime received resounding praise from anime fans, especially those who loved the isekai genre. Over two years have passed, and fans have patiently waited for any news regarding a second season for the series. Well, it appears viewers finally have their answer!

Season 2 of ‘Reincarnated As A Sword’ has been confirmed

Yes, there will be a season two of Reincarnated As A Sword. Following the airing of the first season’s final episode, season two was greenlit after an announcement was posted to the anime’s official website. The announcement included a trailer and new visual for the upcoming season. Though the second season was confirmed, there has been no official release date as of this writing. The show will likely air on HIDIVE and Bilibili, two platforms that aired the first season of the show.

Reincarnated As A Sword tells the story of a man reincarnating in another world as a sentient sword. Though he remembers his past life, he cannot recall his name. Accepting his life as a sword, he searches for a user worthy of harnessing his powerful abilities. He encounters a cat-girl slave named Fran, who uses the sword to kill a bear. The two form an alliance, with Fran naming the sword “Teacher.” The series follows their adventure together.

What will ‘Reincarnated As A Sword’ be about?

Season two will continue where the first season ended; specifically, Fran and Teacher amid their fight against the Undead King on the Flying Island. They will be traveling to the port of Seedrun, where their journey only gets trickier. The two will find themselves involved with two special twins, which will undoubtedly leave viewers at the edge of their seats. Hopefully, fans will be able to see the bond between Fran and Teacher strengthen with the second season. Manifesting a premiere date gets dropped ASAP!

