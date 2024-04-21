When To Expect the Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Season 2 on Netflix

Netflix’s live-action One Piece proved to be a major hit for the streamer, and now long-time fans and newcomers to the franchise are starting to wonder when season 2 will arrive.

The series marked the first live-action adaptation of the long-running anime and manga series of the same name, created by Eiichiro Oda. Given how beloved One Piece and its characters have become over several decades and Netflix’s mixed history with anime adaptation, many were skeptical of the remake. However, despite some changes from the anime, the series was a charming and faithful take on the beloved franchise.

One Piece season 1 follows the origins of the Straw Hat Pirates, as Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) slowly gathers a full-fledged crew to join him on his mission to find the legendary One Piece treasure and become King of the Pirates. By the end of the season, though, the story is nowhere near being over. Season 1 only adapts about 95 of the published One Piece manga chapters. It may sound like a lot, but considering there are over 1,000 chapters (and counting), Netflix’s One Piece has a lot of ground to cover, including countless arcs and characters that fans can’t wait to see adapted.

Does One Piece season 2 have a release date?

Unfortunately, One Piece season 2 doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet. However, the season is definitely coming, as Netflix gave it the greenlight just two weeks after season 1 premiered. Given that it was renewed during the SAG-AFTRA strike, production wasn’t able to begin immediately. The scripts have reportedly been completed since September 2023, though. Hence, since the strike was resolved, viewers have been curious about when the season will start filming.

According to Zoro actor Mackenyu, production will commence soon. While attending the world championship for the One Piece Trading Card Game, Mackenyu revealed he won’t be able to participate in TCG games in June because he will be off in South Africa filming the second season. If it follows the pattern of season 1, which was in production for eight months, filming for season 2 could wrap by early 2025. Then, it will just be a matter of how quickly post-production goes and how Netflix chooses to schedule it among its other big 2025 releases, such as Stranger Things and Ginny & Georgia.

At the earliest, One Piece could possibly arrive in the summer of 2025. However, a fall release date sounds more reasonable. Ultimately, fans will have to wait for official confirmation from Netflix about One Piece season 2’s release, but further updates should be forthcoming as filming is allegedly due to start soon.

